‘Maintenance a right, not charity’: Andhra Pradesh High Court rejects man’s plea against payments to estranged wife, son
Maintenance is a manifestation of the state’s commitment to safeguard weaker sections of the society, particularly women and children, from neglect and economic deprivation, the Andhra Pradesh High Court observed.
Justice Y Lakshmana Rao set aside the plea and said that maintenance is not a mere contractual arrangement but a personal liability imposed upon the husband, and in certain circumstances upon children, by virtue of the jural relationship itself.
Justice Y Lakshmana Rao set aside the husband’s plea on February 9.
The order added that maintenance is conceived as a dynamic instrument of constitutional empathy, falling within the protective ambit of Articles 15(3) (empowers the state to create any special provision for women and children) and 39 (mandates the state to direct its policies toward securing a social order based on economic justice, equality, and welfare) of the Constitution of India.
Background
The petitioner, a private employee, sought to set aside the order of March 2018, passed by a family court in Vijayawada.
The family court had directed the petitioner to pay Rs 7,500 per month to his wife and Rs 5,000 per month to their five-year-old son.
The petitioner’s advocate submitted that the family court order suffers from perversity and material irregularity, being contrary to the evidence on record and probabilities of the case.
He further submitted that the order is arbitrary and violates principles of natural justice.
Under Indian law, the term ‘maintenance’ includes an entitlement to food, clothing, and shelter, typically available to the wife, children, and parents.
It is a measure of social justice and an outcome of the natural duty of a man to maintain his wife, children, and parents, when they are unable to maintain themselves, as observed by the apex court in Savitaben Somabhai Bhatiya v State of Gujarat.
The object of maintenance is to prevent immortality and destitution and ameliorate the economic condition of women and children.
Maintenance, in the contemplation of Indian jurisprudence, is a socio‑legal obligation flowing inexorably from the status of marriage and the familial bond.
The Supreme Court has consistently held that maintenance encompasses the basic requisites of life, food, clothing, shelter, medical care, and education, ensuring that the dependents are not reduced to penury or forced into indignity.
It is a manifestation of the state’s commitment to safeguard weaker sections of society, particularly women and children, from neglect and economic deprivation.
The jurisprudential foundation of maintenance rests upon the principle that a wife, minor children, and dependent parents are entitled to sustenance commensurate with the status and means of the person legally bound to maintain them.
Courts have emphasised that the obligation is absolute and cannot be evaded on the pretext of unemployment, financial constraints, or dependency on other proceedings.
The quantum of maintenance is determined by multifactorial considerations: the status of the parties, reasonable wants of the claimant, income and property of the person liable, number of dependents, and the standard of living enjoyed in the matrimonial home.
Courts have repeatedly stressed that maintenance is not to be calculated arithmetically but must be proportionate, equitable, and reflective of the claimant’s dignity.
Judicial interpretation has also expanded the ambit of “wife” under Section 125 of the CrPC, to include divorced women who have not remarried. In certain contexts, women in long‑term live‑in relationships as well, thereby ensuring that the protective purpose of the provision is not defeated by rigid textualism.
The liability to maintain is continuous, enforceable, and insulated from considerations of proprietary holdings, flowing solely from the existence of the marital or familial relationship.
Maintenance jurisprudence in India stands as a testament to the judiciary’s resolve to ensure that no wife, child, or dependent parent is left to languish in penury due to the neglect of those legally bound to sustain them.
