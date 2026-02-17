‘Maintenance a right, not charity’: Andhra Pradesh High Court rejects man’s plea against payments to estranged wife, son

The family court had directed the petitioner to pay Rs 7,500 per month to his wife and Rs 5,000 per month to their five-year-old son, the Andhra Pradesh High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Andhra Pradesh High Court news: Observing that maintenance is not “charity” but a “right”, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed a man’s criminal revision plea challenging a family court order that directed him to pay monthly maintenance to his estranged wife and minor son.

Justice Y Lakshmana Rao set aside the plea and said that maintenance is not a mere contractual arrangement but a personal liability imposed upon the husband, and in certain circumstances upon children, by virtue of the jural relationship itself.

“Maintenance is not charity but a right, and its enforcement is essential to uphold equity, justice, and good conscience,” the court said on February 9.