Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge’s Custody Order Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear plea

A bench headed by CJI Surya Kant will hear the matter. (Image generated using AI)

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Custody Order Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the matter arising out of an incident where Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court, directed a young lawyer to be taken into judicial custody for 24 hours. The order was subsequently recalled.

Suo motu: The top court had taken cognisance of the matter after the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Bar Council of India had condemned the incident. The letter by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra sought action against the judge, including withdrawal of judicial work from the judge pending review and his transfer to some other high court. CJI Surya Kant is learnt to have sought a report from the Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice.

Story continues below this ad “Appropriate administrative action may kindly be considered, including withdrawal of judicial work from the learned Judge pending review, his immediate transfer to some far-off High Court, and his nomination for appropriate judicial training/orientation on court management, judicial temperament, Bar-Bench relations, and proportional exercise of contempt/judicial authority,” the BCI letter written by Mishra stated. Viral Video: A video of the hearing doing the rounds on social media showed the young advocate apologising and ‘begging for grace’ with folded hands before the Andhra Pradesh High Court judge. The judge said that the counsel behaved “indolently” and directed the police to take him into custody. Live Updates May 11, 2026 10:56 AM IST Supreme Court Hearing in Young Lawyer Custody Order Live Updates: Bench A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi will shortly hear the plea over the order passed by an Andhra Pradesh High Court judge who directed 24-hour custody of a young lawyer during a hearing.

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