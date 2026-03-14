A single complaint not enough: Andhra Pradesh High Court issues crucial warning on assessing a judge’s integrity

The court said it is an acknowledged fact that disgruntled employees, colleagues or litigants are prone to make allegations against judicial officers, especially on their integrity. (Image generated using AI)

Andhra Pradesh High Court news: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has emphasised that adverse remarks questioning the integrity of judicial officers should be recorded only after careful verification and input from multiple sources, cautioning that such entries cannot safely be based on a single complaint or source.

A bench of Justices R Raghunandan Rao and T C D Sekhar was hearing a writ petition filed by a judicial officer challenging adverse remarks made in his Annual Confidential Report (ACR) for 2009 and dismissed it.

Justices R Raghunandan Rao and T C D Sekhar noted that the judgments cited did not establish that discreet enquiries could not be relied upon while preparing judicial officers’ confidential reports. Justices R Raghunandan Rao and T C D Sekhar noted that the judgments cited did not establish that discreet enquiries could not be relied upon while preparing judicial officers’ confidential reports.

“It would only be appropriate that adequate precautions are taken before any adverse remarks are placed in the Confidential Reports of the Judicial Officers,” said the court on March 2.