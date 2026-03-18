Husband can’t use children’s DNA to prove wife’s adultery, rules Andhra Pradesh High Court, rejects man’s plea

The Andhra Pradesh High Court was dealing with divorce plea of a husband seeking DNA test of children. (Image generated using AI)

Andhra Pradesh High Court news: Highlighting that even on the assumption that the wife is committing “adultery”, the husband cannot seek the DNA testing of the children, the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed the husband’s plea to subject his children to DNA testing to prove his wife’s alleged adultery.

While dealing with a plea of a husband, Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao upheld a trial court’s decision to deny a DNA test plea filed during divorce proceedings.

“Even assuming that the wife is committing adultery, the petitioner cannot file an application to send the children for DNA testing, particularly when the children are not claiming any maintenance from the father and the adulterer, and the children are not parties to the lis,” the court observed on March 12.