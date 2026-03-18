Husband can’t use children’s DNA to prove wife’s adultery, rules Andhra Pradesh High Court, rejects man’s plea

Andhra Pradesh High Court news: Highlighting that even on the assumption that the wife is committing “adultery”, the husband cannot seek the DNA testing of the children, the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed the husband’s plea to subject his children to DNA testing to prove his wife’s alleged adultery.
While dealing with a plea of a husband, Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao upheld a trial court’s decision to deny a DNA test plea filed during divorce proceedings.
“Even assuming that the wife is committing adultery, the petitioner cannot file an application to send the children for DNA testing, particularly when the children are not claiming any maintenance from the father and the adulterer, and the children are not parties to the lis,” the court observed on March 12.
Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao said that to prove that his wife is in adultery, the petitioner has to adduce evidence in any other manner to that extent. (Image enhanced using AI)
Noting that to prove that his wife is in adultery, the petitioner has to adduce evidence in any other manner to that extent, the court said that for the purpose of proving the wife is adulterous, the petitioner cannot seek a DNA test of his children.
Case of separation
The matter arose from a revision plea filed by a 59-year-old husband seeking to set aside an order by the senior civil judge at Vizianagaram.
The petitioner had originally filed for divorce under Section 13(1)(ib) (desertion) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing a continuous two-year period of desertion by his wife.
During the proceedings, the husband filed an interlocutory application under Section 45 of the Indian Evidence Act, requesting DNA fingerprinting for two children to prove they were not born out of wedlock.
The senior civil judge at Vizianagaram dismissed the plea in July 2024, prompting the husband to approach the high court.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate M M M Krishna Sanapala submitted that a DNA test was a “critical piece of evidence” and that his right to a fair trial necessitated the discovery of the truth regarding paternity.
Wife’s counsel relied on the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of R Rajendran v Kamar Nisha and others for the proposition that the use of a DNA test is an extremely delicate and sensitive aspect.
Right to privacy v right to fair trial
The original application is filed to grant a divorce on the ground of desertion under Section 13(1)(ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act.
The apex court also in the case of Goutam Kundu V State of West Bengal and another held that the courts should not order blood tests as a matter of course and the presumption under Section 112 of the Evidence Act that a child born during a valid marriage is legitimate is very strong and the court emphasised that ordering blood tests without strong reasons may harm the child’s reputation and social status.
As the Supreme Court has categorically held that, unless a strong presumption under the Evidence Act, the child born during a valid marriage should not order blood test as a matter of course.
The contention raised before the apex court was to find out the truth, and that every party to a litigation is entitled to produce the best evidence.
Enabling the party to produce the best evidence is part and parcel of the right to a fair trial.
The refusal to subject the child to a DNA test would infringe upon the respondent’s right to a fair trial.
In support of the contention that the right to privacy of an individual must yield to the right to fair trial of another, reliance is placed upon the decision of this apex court in Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Limited and others V Securities and Exchange Board of India and another.
The petitioner herein filed an application under Section 45 of the Indian Evidence Act to conduct a deoxyribonucleic acid test (DNA) of children to prove that his wife is adulterating.
Other court ruling
The Madhya Pradesh High Court, in January, upheld a family court’s decision allowing the DNA test of a child in a divorce proceeding where the husband had alleged adultery.
The order said that the divorce petition has been filed on the ground of adultery, and it is not the case where the husband wants to know the paternity of the child, or he wants to repudiate the liability to maintain the child, or for any other purpose.
The court underlined that the child’s DNA test was sought only to prove the allegation of adultery against the wife.
In this case, the petitioner was the wife who filed the plea against the family court order that had allowed the husband to conduct a DNA test to determine whether the child born to the estranged couple was the biological child of the man or not.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More