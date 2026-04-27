‘Law above you’: Andhra Pradesh High Court orders state-run body to demolish resort in Visakhapatnam CRZ zone
The petitioners alleged that the state authorities, along with private players, had developed a tourism hub on the coast, including a resort, restaurant, and bar facilities, the Andhra Pradesh High Court noted.
Andhra Pradesh High Court news: Invoking the principle of equality before law, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered the demolition of unauthorised tourism structures along the coastline of Visakhapatnam, holding that even state-run corporations are bound by environmental and municipal laws.
A bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao was on April 23 hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in 2018 by the Visakhapatnam Town Fisher Women Dry Fish Cooperative Society, along with a connected writ petition filed in 2026 by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), both concerning development activities on coastal land at Kapuluppadu village.
Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao noted that despite multiple notices, no valid permissions were produced.
“This Court has to disabuse the Petitioner from the notion that the law of the land does not apply to State entities. The adage, ‘Howsoever high you may be, the Law is above you’ is valid in this day and time also. It is unfortunate that such contentions are being raised,” the Andhra Pradesh High Court said, adding that constructions raised in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas without statutory approvals are illegal and must be removed.
The petitioners alleged that tourism authorities, in collaboration with private leaseholders, had developed a tourism hub over approximately 2.4 acres, including a resort, restaurant, and bar facilities, in violation of CRZ norms.
They argued that the constructions came up on the seaward side of the road leading to Bheemunipatnam, where earlier government directions and judicial orders had prohibited such activity.
According to the plea, what began as a small facility for visitors to the Thotlakonda Buddhist site had expanded into a full-fledged commercial resort with permanent structures, posing environmental risks to the coastal ecosystem.
Absence of permissions decisive
A key factor in the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s ruling was the admitted lack of statutory building permissions.
The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) issued a speaking order on November 19, 2025, directing the removal of the structures within two weeks after finding that neither the Tourism Development Corporation nor its leaseholder had obtained the approvals required under municipal law.
The high court bench noted that despite multiple notices and opportunities given during 2025, no valid permissions were produced.
It rejected the corporation’s argument that the project, being a government initiative, should be treated differently from private unauthorised constructions.
“There is no violation of principles of natural justice as the Tourist Development Corporation was given adequate opportunity, in the year 2025 itself. As no building permission was obtained by the Tourism Corporation, it must be held that all these structures are clearly illegal and require to be removed,” the bench said.
Directions to demolish
Allowing the PIL and dismissing the APTDC’s writ petition, the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the GVMC commissioner to implement the demolition order dated November 19, 2025 within three weeks from receipt of the judgment. No costs were imposed.
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In a strong observation, the high court stressed that state instrumentalities cannot claim immunity from compliance with the law, underscoring that statutory requirements and environmental safeguards must be strictly enforced, particularly in ecologically sensitive coastal zones.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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