Husband’s duty vs drug charges: Citing wife’s illness, Andhra Pradesh High Court grants bail to man held with 80 kg ganja

Andhra Pradesh High Court news: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted interim bail to a man accused of transporting 80 kg of ganja, noting that despite the seriousness of the allegations involving a commercial quantity, his presence was urgently required to attend to his wife, who was suffering from sickle cell anaemia and sepsis.
Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa was hearing the bail plea of one Mulagapaka Venkatesh, who was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
Justice V Jyothirmai Pratapa ordered that the petitioner must surrender by April 1, without fail.
“However, in view of the fact that the petitioner’s wife is suffering from severe medical ailments and his presence is urgently required to attend to her, this Court is inclined to grant interim bail to the petitioner/Accused No. 1,” the high court said in its March 18 order.
Bail granted considering wife’s health
Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, particularly the present health condition of the petitioner’s wife, the court is inclined to grant interim bail to the petitioner, subject to some conditions.
The allegation against the petitioner is that he was involved in dealing with 80 kg of ganja, which undoubtedly constitutes a commercial quantity.
The petitioner was arrested on December 6, 2025, and has been in judicial custody since then.
The petitioner is a permanent resident of the concerned area and has a fixed place of abode.
The petitioner should be released on interim bail after executing a personal bond for a sum of Rs 10,000 with two sureties for a like sum each, to the satisfaction of the jailer concerned.
The petitioner should surrender before the superintendent of the central prison by April 1, 2026, by 5 pm, without fail.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Duggirala Subash argued that the petitioner is innocent and he has been falsely implicated in the alleged offence, without any evidence linking him to the commission of the crime.
It was further submitted that the petitioner’s wife, suffering from sickle cell anaemia, is experiencing painful episodes, leading to collapses and is also undergoing treatment for sepsis.
It was emphasised that there was no other male assistance available, making the petitioner’s presence necessary to attend to her.
Subash emphasised that the petitioner undertakes to abide by any condition that the Andhra Pradesh High Court may impose while granting bail.
‘Probe at nascent stage’
On the contrary, the public prosecutor representing the state submitted that the petitioner, along with the other accused, was involved in dealing with 80 kg of ganja.
The investigation is at a nascent stage, and therefore, he prayed to dismiss the criminal petition.
Previously, in an unrelated case, the Delhi High Court granted interim bail to a woman accused in a case of alleged cheating and conspiracy, observing that a child has a right to health, which includes not only medical care but also the soothing touch and physical presence of her mother.
Justice Girish Kathpalia was hearing the plea of a woman seeking interim bail on the grounds of her two-year-old daughter’s illness.
“It is the right of that child to health, which also cannot be ignored. A child of such tender age would need not just medical care, but also the soothing touch of a mother,” the court said in its February 9 order.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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