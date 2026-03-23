Husband’s duty vs drug charges: Citing wife’s illness, Andhra Pradesh High Court grants bail to man held with 80 kg ganja

It was submitted before the Andhra Pradesh High Court that the petitioner’s wife was also undergoing treatment for sepsis. (Image generated using AI)

Andhra Pradesh High Court news: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted interim bail to a man accused of transporting 80 kg of ganja, noting that despite the seriousness of the allegations involving a commercial quantity, his presence was urgently required to attend to his wife, who was suffering from sickle cell anaemia and sepsis.

Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa was hearing the bail plea of one Mulagapaka Venkatesh, who was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Justice V Jyothirmai Pratapa ordered that the petitioner must surrender by April 1, without fail. Justice V Jyothirmai Pratapa ordered that the petitioner must surrender by April 1, without fail.

“However, in view of the fact that the petitioner’s wife is suffering from severe medical ailments and his presence is urgently required to attend to her, this Court is inclined to grant interim bail to the petitioner/Accused No. 1,” the high court said in its March 18 order.