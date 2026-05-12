Matter of ‘national security’: Andhra Pradesh High Court refuses bail to Navy sailor in Pakistan-linked espionage case

Observing that allegations concerning leakage of confidential information about Indian Navy ships and submarines involved the “national security of the country,” the Andhra Pradesh High Court recently refused bail to a Navy sailor accused of sharing information with a suspected Pakistani intelligence agent.

Justices K Suresh Reddy and Tuhin Kumar Gedela also noted that the mobile phone and SIM card of Navy sailor Ashok Kumar Deg allegedly revealed that he was in contact with one “Ashi Rajput”, stated to be a Pakistani intelligence agent.

“Having regard to the aforesaid facts and circumstances, particularly the nature and gravity of the allegations, which pertain to matters affecting the national security of the country, this court is not inclined to grant bail to the appellant,” the court observed in its May 6 order.

Justices K Suresh Reddy and Tuhin Kumar Gedela noted that the accused allegedly received an amount of Rs 4,501 for sharing confidential information with a Pakistani agent. Justices K Suresh Reddy and Tuhin Kumar Gedela noted that the accused allegedly received an amount of Rs 4,501 for sharing confidential information with a Pakistani agent.

The high court was hearing the appeal filed by Deg, challenging the trial court’s order of October 6, 2025, refusing him bail in the alleged espionage case. Deg has been in custody for the last six years.

‘No change in circumstance to grant bail’

The high court noted that the accused, serving in the Indian Navy, allegedly received an amount of Rs 4,501 for sharing confidential information with a Pakistani agent.

The high court found that there is no change in circumstances, and the matter cannot be re-examined on the merits once again.

The court considered the nature and gravity of the allegations and found it affecting the national security of the country and thus declined the bail application of the accused.

The high court directed the dismissal of the appeal, confirming the order dated October 6, 2025.

The court also noted that the Navy sailor has been in judicial custody for the past six years, and directed the court concerned to expedite the trial and conclude the same as expeditiously as possible.

Conspiracy, raid and arrest

The case stemmed from the receipt of credible information on November 15, 2019, with which the counter intelligence (CI) police registered an FIR stating that during 2011-2019, some unidentified foreign nationals conspired with some unidentified persons at Visakhapatnam, Mumbai and other places to carry out anti-national activities.

During the course of the investigation, the counter intelligence police conducted searches at the residential premises of the accused and arrested them.

It was further noted that, considering the gravity of the offence, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, entrusted the investigation to the National Investigating Agency.

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During the course of the investigation, the investigating authorities conducted searches at the residential premises of several other accused as well as the office premises/working places of Navy personnel.

The authorities allegedly seized electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, memory cards, SIM cards, pen drives, etc., and also bank documents, identity documents such as Aadhaar cards, Pan cards, passports, etc. and other material from the individual’s possession and residential/office premises of those accused.

Subsequently, the investigating agency arrested some of the accused as they were found to be involved in the commission of the present offence.

Deg, the Navy sailor, was arrested on December 19, 2019. According to the prosecution, Deg came into contact through WhatsApp and Facebook with online handlers using names such as “Ashi Rajput @ Harish Rajput” and “Diya Gupta @ Deepa Prakash”.

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The prosecution alleged that these handlers were linked to Pakistani intelligence agencies. Deg allegedly had shared confidential information regarding the movement and location of Indian Navy ships and submarines, including information about INS Deepak.

It was also alleged that Deg exchanged photographs and calls with the handlers, downloaded a video-calling application at their request, and received Rs 4,501 in his State Bank of India (SBI) bank account in exchange for sharing information.

The NIA further claimed that forensic examination of Deg’s mobile phone revealed deleted WhatsApp and Facebook conversations with the alleged handlers, along with images of ships, restricted documents and handwritten notes relating to naval systems.

It was also noted that the accused had earlier filed a bail application, which was dismissed by an order dated June 10, 2022.

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It was further noted that the accused preferred a criminal appeal before this court, which was also dismissed by judgment dated April 3, 2023, on the merits.

After remaining in custody for over six years, Deg finally approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court, challenging the rejection of his bail plea.

Arguments

Appearing for the Navy sailor, advocate Lanka Venkateswarlu argued that his client has been in custody for a considerable period and, therefore, is entitled to be enlarged on bail.

It was further contended that the trial, insofar as the present accused is concerned, has not commenced so far.

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Additional Solicitor General of India Challa Dhanunjay submitted that the allegations against the accused are grave, involving national security, and therefore, he is not entitled to the discretionary relief of bail.

He further contended that being an employee in the Navy, he gave information to “Ashi Rajput‟, a Pakistani national and an agent of the Pakistan intelligence agency, about the movements/locations of the Indian Navy Ships/submarines.

Dhanunjay specifically submitted that the trial has already commenced, some of the witnesses have been examined, and the trial is presently in progress.