‘Satyameva Parajayate’: Why Andhra Pradesh High Court granted bail to lawyer who ‘morphed’ Ashoka Chakra

There is no material placed to show that the petitioner is a habitual offender, said the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court news: The Andhra Pradesh High Court recently granted bail to a 60-year-old advocate accused of violating the “sovereignty and integrity” of the country, noting that no material was placed to show that the petitioner posed a threat to law and order and public peace of the nation.

Dr Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa, while hearing the plea, underscored the “well-settled principle” about pre-trial detention not being “punitive in nature”.

“Deprivation of personal liberty must be justified by compelling reasons,” the court said and granted bail to the senior citizen advocate.

The order continued, “The court is not required to conduct a detailed analysis of the evidence or to determine conclusively whether the alleged acts satisfy the ingredients of Section 152 of BNS,” these issues are to be decided during the trial.