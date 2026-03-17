Andhra Pradesh High Court says Rs 3,000 ‘undeniably meagre’ for daughter, rejects man’s plea against maintenance award

The Andhra Pradesh High Court noted that the petitioner failed to disprove the relationship and proceeded on the basis that he is the father of the child and husband of the woman. (AI-generated image)

Andhra Pradesh High Court news: The Andhra Pradesh High Court recently dismissed a man’s plea challenging Rs 3,000 maintenance awarded to his daughter, observing that the amount is “undeniably meagre” and insufficient even to sustain a child at a basic or below-standard level in present-day society.

Justice Dr Y Lakshmana Rao was hearing the plea challenging the trial court’s order, which had awarded maintenance only to the child and dismissed the claim of the woman who claimed to be the wife.

“The present Criminal Petition is confined only to the order granting maintenance of Rs 3,000 per month to respondent number 2 (child). Even that amount, in the considered view of this court, is a very meagre sum,” the Andhra Pradesh High Court said in its March 12 order.