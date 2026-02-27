‘Jealousy leads to wild allegations’: Why Andhra Pradesh High Court saved Indian family fabric in divorce case

The family court judge made a casual observation that the estranged husband and wife are living separately from each other and there is irretrievable breakdown of marriage, hence divorce can be granted, said the Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Calling out the dangers of dissolving marriages on the basis of suspicion and sentiment, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has set aside a 2010 divorce decree, with a warning that acting on accusations rooted in “possessiveness, jealousy and inferiority complexes” without independent proof could shake the very foundation of the Indian family system and lead to “unpredictable consequences”.

A bench of Justices Battu Devanand and A Hari Haranadha Sarma was hearing an appeal filed by the wife and overturning the divorce granted by a Visakhapatnam family court in April 2010 and said that acting on such claims without independent evidence risks shaking the “fabric of Indian society”.