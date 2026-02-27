‘Jealousy leads to wild allegations’: Why Andhra Pradesh High Court saved Indian family fabric in divorce case

6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 27, 2026 06:41 PM IST
The family court judge made a casual observation that the estranged husband and wife are living separately from each other and there is irretrievable breakdown of marriage, hence divorce can be granted, said the Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Image generated using AI)
Proper, cogent, clinching and legally acceptable evidence must be there to appreciate and accept the allegations like adultery, said the Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)
A bench of Justices Battu Devanand and A Hari Haranadha Sarma was hearing an appeal filed by the wife and overturning the divorce granted by a Visakhapatnam family court in April 2010 and said that acting on such claims without independent evidence risks shaking the “fabric of Indian society”.
The bench pointed out when such matters come for scrutiny before the courts, mere interested oral assertions are not sufficient, there must be supporting independent evidence, with the required corroboration.
The family court judge did not appreciate the merits in proper perspective, and made a casual observation that the estranged husband and wife are living separately from each other and there is irretrievable breakdown of marriage, hence divorce can be granted.
This is not a legally sustainable conclusion, and such a loose and unfounded observation ought not to have been made.
Every separate living of the spouses for reasons of ordinary wear and tear in matrimonial life and personal emotional issues will not automatically constitute the animus for either cruelty or desertion, sufficient to invoke the jurisdiction to grant relief of dissolution of marriage.
The standard of proof required shall be something beyond mere probability.
The touchstone shall be near beyond reasonable doubt, since it operates as a stigma against a person and amounts to character assassination.
Proper, cogent, clinching and legally acceptable evidence must be there to appreciate and accept the allegations like adultery.
Divorce decree set aside
After analysing the evidence and legal principles, the bench concluded that the husband had failed to prove cruelty, adultery or desertion.
The family court, it held, had not properly appreciated the evidence.
Accordingly, the decree dated April 15, 2010, dissolving the marriage was set aside, and the wife’s appeal was allowed.
There was no order as to costs.
Timeline: A 35-Year Marriage, One Bad Order
1990
Marriage solemnised — Gompa Chellayyamma weds Gompa Lakshmana Rao under Hindu rites; couple has one daughter
2007
Husband files petition — Alleges cruelty and adultery; cites an unplanned pregnancy as trigger for suspicion
2010
Family court grants divorce — Cites "irretrievable breakdown" without proper evidence — later condemned as a "loose and unfounded" observation
2013
Wife appeals to HC — Challenges decree; husband dies during pendency; daughter brought on record in 2025
2025
HC sets aside decree — 2010 divorce order overturned after full re-examination of evidence
High Court's Rebuke of the Family Court
"The family court judge did not appreciate the merits in proper perspective, and made a casual observation... This is not a legally sustainable conclusion, and such a loose and unfounded observation ought not to have been made."
What Family Courts Cannot Do
1
Grant divorce solely because spouses are living separately — separation alone does not equal desertion or cruelty
2
Assume "irretrievable breakdown" without independent corroborating evidence on record
3
Accept vague witness statements or unsubstantiated oral claims as legally admissible proof
