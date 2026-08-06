Andhra man gets ‘defective’ fingerprint scanner, wins Rs 10,000 consumer payout

A district consumer commission in Andhra Pradesh recently directed an e-commerce platform, a seller and the manufacturer of a fingerprint scanner to jointly and severally refund Rs 6,310 and pay Rs 4,000 to a customer after finding deficiency in service over the sale of a ‘defective device’ and ‘failure’ to process the refund.

President Chintalapudi Kishore Kumar and member Sreelakshmi Rayala observed that the evidence furnished by the complainant clearly established deficiency in service from the opposite parties in selling a defective fingerprint scanner.

“Since the opposite parties failed to refund the price of the device in spite of several requests made by the complainant, the complainant suffered a lot of mental agony, the complainant is entitled to compensation,” the order dated July 31 read.