Andhra man gets ‘defective’ fingerprint scanner, wins Rs 10,000 consumer payout

3 min readNew DelhiAug 6, 2026 07:00 PM IST
A district consumer commission in Andhra Pradesh recently directed an e-commerce platform, a seller and the manufacturer of a fingerprint scanner to jointly and severally refund Rs 6,310 and pay Rs 4,000 to a customer after finding deficiency in service over the sale of a ‘defective device’ and ‘failure’ to process the refund.
President Chintalapudi Kishore Kumar and member Sreelakshmi Rayala observed that the evidence furnished by the complainant clearly established deficiency in service from the opposite parties in selling a defective fingerprint scanner.
“Since the opposite parties failed to refund the price of the device in spite of several requests made by the complainant, the complainant suffered a lot of mental agony, the complainant is entitled to compensation,” the order dated July 31 read.
Online order and a ‘defective product’
According to the complainant, he had purchased a fingerprint scanner for Rs 6,310 through an e-commerce platform. He alleged that the scanner failed to capture fingerprints properly. After initiating a return through the e-commerce application, he received another scanner, which he claimed was also defective. The complainant stated that the money was never credited despite repeated follow-ups with customer care.
Feeling aggrieved, he approached the consumer commission seeking refund and compensation for mental agony.
The opposite parties argued that server logs showed the scanner was functional and had been successfully used on several occasions after the alleged defect, suggesting there was no manufacturing defect.
The commission noted that the complainant had produced invoices, return approval messages, refund status screenshots and photographs of the device in support of his case. It held that the opposite parties committed deficiency in service by selling the defective goods and not refunding the amount.
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“The opposite parties committed deficiency in service in selling the defective goods and not refunding the amount till now though the instrument was taken back in return policy. Thereby, it caused lot of mental agony and physical suffering to him,” the order read.
It further stated that, “The oral and documentary evidence adduced by the complainant clearly established that there is a deficiency in service on the part of the opposite parties in selling the defective device i.e., fingerprint scanner and failed to refund the amount in spite of the device being received back”.
Allowing the complaint, the commission directed the opposite parties to refund the purchase price with 9 per cent annual interest, pay Rs 3,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 1,000 as litigation costs, and comply with the order within 30 days.
Takeaway
The ruling highlights that if a refund is not actually credited, leaving the consumer without either the product or the money, it constitutes a deficiency in service. The order reinforces that consumers are entitled not only to a refund with interest but also to compensation for the mental agony, inconvenience and harassment caused by the failure to complete the refund process,
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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh: 0866–2551431) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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