Andhra High Court clears judge in contempt row: ‘45-minute gap between stay, judgment’

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed a contempt petition against a district judge accused of delivering a judgment despite an interim stay, with the dispute resting on a 45-minute gap between the judge’s stated time of pronouncement and the high court’s order. The district judge maintained that the judgment was delivered at 11 am on July 20 while the high court passed its interim stay at 11.45 am.

Justice Subba Reddy Satti was hearing a contempt petition filed by Beeda Ravindra and Gummadi Sai Rahul against K Venkat Naga Pavan, presiding officer of the VII Additional District Judge’s Court in Gudur, Nellore district.

“If, by the time the interim order was passed by this Court, the trial court pronounces the judgment, it would not amount to a contumacious act… In the case at hand, this Court reiterates that by the time the stay was granted, the trial court had already delivered the judgment and hence, this Court is of the considered opinion that there is no violation of the interim order dated July 20 in the Civil Revision Petition,” said the court on October 10.

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The petitioners alleged that the district judge had violated the high court’s interim order by pronouncing a judgment in a pending civil suit. The judge maintained that the judgment had been pronounced at 11 am, 45 minutes before the high court passed its interim order. The high court accepted that the conditional stay did not establish a wilful violation in the circumstances of the case and dismissed the petition.

How dispute arose

The underlying litigation began in 2019, when G Bharath, acting through a general power of attorney holder, filed a civil suit seeking a declaration of absolute ownership over a property and a permanent injunction. The suit was transferred between courts and eventually came before the VII Additional District Judge’s Court in Gudur.

Justice Subba Reddy Satti emphasised the need for caution in exercising contempt jurisdiction. Justice Subba Reddy Satti emphasised the need for caution in exercising contempt jurisdiction.

On July 7, the trial court dismissed an interlocutory application. The defendants challenged that decision before the Andhra Pradesh High Court through a civil revision petition. The revision petition came up for consideration on July 20. During the hearing, counsel for the plaintiff informed the high court that the trial court had already pronounced its judgment. The defendants’ senior counsel disputed that position.

The high court subsequently passed an interim order at 11.45 am, directing a two-week stay on further proceedings in the suit, subject to a specific condition.

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Wording of stay mattered

The high court observed that “punishing a person for contempt of court is indeed a drastic step, and normally, such an action should not be resorted to”, emphasising the need for caution in exercising contempt jurisdiction. The court also held that the stay was conditional, applying only if the trial court had not delivered its judgment by the time the high court passed the order.

The words “if the trial Court has not delivered the judgment by this time” were central to the contempt proceedings. The stay was conditional on the judgment not having been delivered when the high court passed its order.

The petitioners alleged that the district judge pronounced the judgment after the stay had been granted. They also submitted that a memo informing the trial court about the high court’s order was filed at around 11.58 am.

The district judge, however, maintained that the judgment had been pronounced at 11 am during the court’s call work. The high court also recorded that the plaintiff’s counsel had informed it during the revision hearing that the judgment had already been delivered.

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After examining the circumstances, Justice Satti held that the conditional nature of the interim order was decisive. The court observed: “Thus, if, by the time the interim order was passed by this Court, the trial court pronounces the judgment, it would not amount to a contumacious act.”

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The court, therefore, found no basis to hold that the district judge had deliberately disobeyed its order.

Contempt requires wilful disobedience

The high court considered the legal principles governing civil contempt under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, which covers wilful disobedience of a court’s judgment, direction or order, as well as wilful breach of an undertaking given to a court.

The court said that contempt proceedings must be approached with caution. At the same time, courts have a duty to protect the authority of judicial orders and the administration of justice against deliberate disobedience.