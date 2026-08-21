Andhra consumer commission orders LIC to pay widow Rs 50 lakh insurance claim

The Andhra Pradesh State Consumer Commission has upheld a Rs 50 lakh insurance claim payment to a widow after Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) allegedly rejected it over the non-disclosure of her husband’s occupation and income. Finding the rejection “untenable”, the state commission directed the payment.

Presiding member (non-judicial) CVS Bhaskaram and member (Judicial) B Srinivasa Rao were hearing LIC’s first appeal against the December 5, 2022 order of the Visakhapatnam District Consumer Commission, which had partly allowed a complaint filed by the woman.

“The rejection of the claim is on untenable grounds and amounts to deficiency in service on the part of the opposite parties. Hence, we do not find any defect in the order of the District Commission warranting our interference. Accordingly, the appeal is dismissed,” the August 14 ruling said.