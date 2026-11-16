Andhra constable gets relief in rape case after high court cites ‘consensual’ relationship

The Andhra Pradesh High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to a police constable who broke up with his female colleague on her birthday, citing caste barriers and blocking her number, before getting engaged to another woman.

Acting on a plea by the woman constable, Justice Y Lakshmana Rao ruled that simply because physical relations were established on a promise to marry, it would not, by itself, amount to rape.

“On the birthday of the respondent, the petitioner called her and informed her that he was not interested in marrying her and thereafter blocked her telephone number. He also informed her that there were caste barriers between them. The respondent came across certain photographs on Facebook indicating that the petitioner had got engaged to another woman,” the court observed on November 11.

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The court, however, relied on Supreme Court judgments and granted pre-arrest bail to the petitioner, referring to the gravity and nature of the allegations levelled against him.

Woman cop alleges marriage promise

The petitioner was seeking pre-arrest bail in a case related to sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means, such as false promise of marriage, and the offense of causing miscarriage, besides provisions related to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Justice Y Lakshmana Rao noted that both the petitioner and complainant are serving police constables and adults presumed to be mentally mature. Justice Y Lakshmana Rao noted that both the petitioner and complainant are serving police constables and adults presumed to be mentally mature.

According to the prosecution, the woman constable became acquainted with the petitioner, who also works as a police constable, in 2022 while working in different police stations in the same district.

It was stated that the petitioner expressed his love towards her and promised to marry her, following which they developed a relationship. Believing his promise, the complainant consented to physical intimacy with him on several occasions. Later, the complainant discovered that she was pregnant. She alleged that on informing him, he forced her to take abortion pills, resulting in a miscarriage. Following this, efforts by family elders to arrange their marriage failed.

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According to the complainant, on the day of her birthday, he called her to say that he was no longer interested in marrying her, citing caste barriers, and blocked her phone number. A few days later, she claimed that she saw photos on Facebook revealing that he got engaged to another woman. She alleged that when she confronted the constable, he refused to marry her because she belonged to the SC community.

The prosecution stated that, distressed by the betrayal, the complainant tried to take her life and was rushed to a hospital, where her statement was recorded, and the police registered a criminal case against the petitioner. Apprehending arrest, the petitioner filed an anticipatory bail plea before the high court.

‘Presumed to be mentally mature’

The ruling noted that both the petitioner and complainant, aged 32 and 29, respectively, are serving police constables and adults presumed to be mentally mature. Relying on the complainant’s own statement that they were in a loving relationship, the court observed that their physical intimacy appeared to be consensual.

“The Apex Court in Pramod Suryabhan Pawar observed that consent must involve an active and reasoned deliberation by a woman, having regard to the nature and consequences of the proposed act. To establish that consent was obtained under a misconception of fact on the basis of a promise of marriage, it must be shown that the promise was false from its inception, made in bad faith and without any intention to fulfil it,” the court said.

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“In the present case, the foundational material clearly does not disclose a prima facie offence under the provisions of the BNS. Further, even under the provisions of the SCs and STs (POA) Act, the allegations do not specifically involve caste-based abuses and assault,” it added.

The court emphasised that a “consensual” relationship between adults that later turns sour or fails due to intervening circumstances cannot retrospectively be treated as rape or sexual exploitation. Invoking the criminal justice process just because a relationship ended not only burdens courts but also tarnishes the identity of the accused.