Ancestral property not immune from attachment under PMLA, rules Delhi HC 

The Delhi High Court held that ancestral property does not enjoy immunity from attachment under the PMLA.

The Delhi High Court on Monday held that ancestral property can be attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), observing that the Act “does not carve out an exception for ancestral or inherited properties.”

A division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja was dealing with a plea filed by one Arun Suri, an accused in a 2015 money laundering case.

Suri was challenging a November 2025 attachment order by the appellate tribunal — under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 — which had refused to interfere with his ancestral property attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The bench, however, upheld the tribunal’s order, affirming the provisional attachment of Suri’s ancestral property in Northwest Delhi’s Pitampura by the ED.