HC signals interim order as Amritpal’s NSA detention nears end

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday indicated that it would pass an interim order to ensure Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh remains lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail after his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) expires on April 22.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry was hearing an urgent plea moved by the Punjab government seeking permission to arrest Amritpal and continue with his incarceration in Assam after his detention under the NSA ends.

The bench said it would “make some arrangement and pass an order,” suggesting that Amritpal would, for now, continue to remain in Dibrugarh. The bench also indicated that proceedings in the case would be facilitated through virtual mode.