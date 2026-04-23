Punjab Police gets 2-day virtual remand of Amritpal Singh in Ajnala case

Court allows limited custodial interrogation via video link from Dibrugarh jail, permits advocate access during remand

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
4 min readChandigarhApr 23, 2026 07:13 PM IST
Amritpal Singh Ajnala police station attack video conferencing remandAmritpal Singh is to be produced again on April 25, 2026 via video conferencing. (Express File Photo enhanced by AI)
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A court in Ajnala has granted Punjab Police two days’ virtual remand of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, lodged in an Assam jail, in an FIR dated February 24, 2023 registered at Ajnala police station.

The accused was produced in the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Pallavinder Singh through video conferencing from Dibrugarh Central Jail, in pursuance of directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in its April 17, 2026 order. While the prosecution sought 15 days’ police remand, the court granted only two days, directing that it be conducted virtually.

Allegations in the FIR

The prosecution submitted that Amritpal Singh, in his capacity as head of Waris Punjab De, led a large armed mob that stormed Ajnala police station on February 23, 2023. The mob allegedly attacked the personnel on duty, inflicted grievous injuries, coerced the administration into releasing a co-accused, Lovepreet Singh, and caused extensive damage to government property. The FIR invokes Sections 307, 353, 186, 332, 333, 506(ii), 120-B, 427, 148, 149 and 201 of the IPC, along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

It was submitted that the incident posed a serious threat to public order, leading to the invocation of the National Security Act, 1980 against Amritpal Singh and nine associates.

Defence arguments

The defence opposed the remand, terming the case false and politically motivated. The counsel argued that Amritpal Singh neither led any armed mob nor attacked the police station or vandalised property. They submitted that the case against co-accused has already reached the stage of defence evidence before the additional sessions judge, Amritsar.

The defence further contended that no recovery has been made even after four years and alleged that the FIR was registered because Amritpal Singh, as a sitting MP, was raising public issues through his organisation, which runs de-addiction centres.

Court’s reasoning for limited remand

After hearing both sides, the magistrate noted that the FIR contains serious allegations. The court held that custodial interrogation was required to recover weapons and other incriminating material, identify co-conspirators and financial backers, ascertain the extent of the alleged conspiracy, including possible cross-border linkages, and collect further evidence.

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However, considering the defence’s submissions and the overall circumstances, the court limited the remand to two days and directed that it be conducted through video conferencing. The Superintendent of Central Jail, Dibrugarh, has been directed to conduct a medical examination of the accused as per rules and send the report to the court by email. Amritpal Singh is to be produced again on April 25, 2026 via video conferencing.

Advocate access during remand

In a separate but connected order, the court allowed an application under Section 41D CrPC seeking permission for counsel to meet the accused during police custody.

Citing the Supreme Court’s guidelines in DK Basu vs State of West Bengal, the magistrate held that an accused has the right to consult the counsel during interrogation, though not throughout. The court directed that Sameer Todi, the Khadoor Sahib MP’s counsel, be allowed to meet him in person daily between 3 pm and 4 pm at the place of custody, while other lawyers in the legal team, Harpal Singh Khara and Ranjodh Singh Bhullar, may interact with him through video conferencing from Dibrugarh jail during the same period.

The court clarified that counsel cannot remain present throughout the interrogation.

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The matter will now be taken up on April 25 through video conferencing.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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