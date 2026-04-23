Punjab Police gets 2-day virtual remand of Amritpal Singh in Ajnala case

Amritpal Singh is to be produced again on April 25, 2026 via video conferencing. (Express File Photo enhanced by AI)

A court in Ajnala has granted Punjab Police two days’ virtual remand of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, lodged in an Assam jail, in an FIR dated February 24, 2023 registered at Ajnala police station.

The accused was produced in the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Pallavinder Singh through video conferencing from Dibrugarh Central Jail, in pursuance of directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in its April 17, 2026 order. While the prosecution sought 15 days’ police remand, the court granted only two days, directing that it be conducted virtually.

Allegations in the FIR

The prosecution submitted that Amritpal Singh, in his capacity as head of Waris Punjab De, led a large armed mob that stormed Ajnala police station on February 23, 2023. The mob allegedly attacked the personnel on duty, inflicted grievous injuries, coerced the administration into releasing a co-accused, Lovepreet Singh, and caused extensive damage to government property. The FIR invokes Sections 307, 353, 186, 332, 333, 506(ii), 120-B, 427, 148, 149 and 201 of the IPC, along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.