Supreme Court stays life sentence of Amit Jogi in 2003 Ram Avtar Jaggi murder case

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Chhattisgarh High Court order convicting and sentencing Amit Jogi to life imprisonment in a case pertaining to the murder of Ram Avtar Jaggi, a political rival of his father, the state’s first chief minister, Ajit Jogi.

Issuing notice on his appeal, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta stayed the April 2, 2026, order of the high court, which had set aside a May 31, 2007, trial court order acquitting Amit Jogi in the case.

In the order, the high court said, “…from the entire evidence, it is amply clear that Amit Jogi was the mastermind of the entire conspiracy and he was also having the commanding position being the son of the then Chief Minister. He was an influential person to such an extent that he could manage the police authorities to arrange for persons who could forge themselves as the assailants”.