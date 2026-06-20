Elderly couple misses US event after 10-hour flight delay, wins Rs 2.22 lakh ‘harassment’ payout

The consumer commission in Gurgaon has ordered American Airlines to pay Rs 2.22 lakh to an elderly couple, aged 84 and 78, for deficiency in service after their Delhi-Chicago trip via New York was disrupted due to a flight cancellation, following which they missed a family event, and also had to face denial of boarding and inadequate assistance during the subsequent part of the journey.

A bench of president Sanjeev Jundal, members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur was dealing with a plea of the couple who were travelling to attend a family function in the US. Their flight from New York to Chicago got cancelled, which made them sit for more than 10 hours at the New York airport.

“One thing is clear, i.e., that both the complainants, who are super senior citizens, and very old with ages of 84 and 78 years, respectively, did suffer considerable mental harassment, pain and agony as well as physical torture due to the cancellation of the flight from New York to Chicago. That made them sit for more than 10 hours at the New York airport, as a result of which they missed their family function in Chicago…,” the commission said on June 3.

Airline arrogant: Forum

Both complainants suffered mental harassment, pain and agony as well as physical difficulties due to the cancellation of the New York-Chicago flight.

They were subsequently denied boarding on a Chicago-Amsterdam flight on July 27, 2025.

Further, when they were not provided with a proper cart for transfer from one flight to another at the Philadelphia airport, it again resulted in extreme physical torture.

The complainants have not placed on record any evidence to substantiate their assertions of mental and physical harassment, but they have submitted an affidavit, besides producing tickets, boarding passes, etc.

It has to be given due weight in the present case because the airlines, in all its arrogance, has not opted to appear before this court to rebut the submissions, and had to be proceeded against ex parte.

The airline is held guilty of severe deficiency in service to the complainants.

Delhi to New York and then Chicago

Harbhajan Singh Bains, 84, and Asha Raini, 78, alleged the deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party, American Airlines.

According to the couple, they booked flight tickets from Delhi to New York and then to Chicago but had to suffer delays and a harrowing experience during the journey.

They claimed damages for mental harassment, pain, and agony during the journey, mainly on three grounds – firstly, the harassment and torture due to the cancellation of New York-Chicago flight and the resultant 10-hour wait at New York airport which led them to miss their family function in Chicago.

Secondly, denying boarding on a flight from Chicago to Amsterdam via Philadelphia on July 27, 2025, by raising wrong objections on visa, which compelled them to stand for around 2.5 hours at the counter despite having medical problems, which also resulted in missing that flight.

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Thirdly, to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 each for not providing a proper cart to them for transfer from one flight to another at Philadelphia airport, which caused extreme physical torture to them and which could have even led to their collapse at the airport.

Significance

This judgment held an international airline accountable for severe deficiencies in service toward elderly passengers. It also granted compensation for mental and physical torture despite a lack of documented economic loss from the complainant. Ultimately, it reinforces senior citizens’ rights against neglect by airlines during travel.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana contact: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.