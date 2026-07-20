Andhra Pradesh High Court invokes Ambedkar, restores SC/ST seniority in promotions

The Constitution envisioned by Dr B R Ambedkar does not stop at guaranteeing “mere formal equality” but seeks to achieve substantive equality by addressing the historical disadvantages and structural inequalities suffered by socially marginalised communities, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has said while upholding consequential seniority for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe employees promoted through reservation. The court held that once constitutional safeguards are satisfied, accelerated promotion granted under the reservation policy can legally carry consequential seniorit

Justices Battu Devanand and Subhendu Samanta were hearing two writ petitions filed by a group of South Central Railway employees and set aside an October 21, 2024 order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad Bench, which had directed the Railways to redraw seniority lists and deny consequential seniority to SC/ST employees in the Loco Pilot cadre.

“The Constitution of India, as envisioned by Dr B R Ambedkar and the framers of our constitutional framework, does not confine itself to the notion of mere formal equality. The constitutional philosophy seeks to secure substantive equality by addressing historical disadvantages and structural inequalities faced by socially marginalised sections of society,” the court said on July 17.

The dispute arose from a long-running battle over promotions among South Central Railway Loco Pilots and raised an important constitutional question that affects thousands of government employees across India, whether SC/ST employees promoted through reservation can continue to enjoy consequential seniority after Parliament amended the Constitution to expressly provide for it.

Justices Battu Devanand and Subhendu Samanta said that the Constitutional permits affirmative measures to ensure meaningful equality of opportunity. (Image enhanced using AI) Justices Battu Devanand and Subhendu Samanta said that the Constitutional permits affirmative measures to ensure meaningful equality of opportunity. (Image enhanced using AI)

Railway promotion dispute

The petitioners were SC/ST employees serving as Loco Pilots (Mail), while the private respondents belonged to the unreserved category and were working as Loco Pilots (Passenger).

Court records showed that the private respondents were originally senior in the Assistant Loco Pilot seniority list issued on March 10, 2007. However, after 2006, the SC/ST employees received accelerated promotions to Loco Pilot (Goods) and later Loco Pilot (Passenger) under the reservation policy. They were also granted consequential seniority, which eventually placed them above the unreserved employees in the seniority lists and enabled them to secure promotion as Loco Pilot (Mail).

The unreserved employees challenged these promotions before the CAT, Hyderabad Bench. On October 21, 2024, the tribunal ruled in their favour, quashed the seniority lists and promotion orders, and directed the Railway administration to redraw seniority without granting consequential seniority to the SC/ST employees. The affected employees then approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

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Court disagreed with CAT

Examining the Railway records, the high court concluded that the administration had indeed collected quantifiable data before implementing reservation in promotions.

The bench found that the Railways had assessed the representation of SC/ST employees in the relevant cadre, followed the post-based roster system and complied with the constitutional requirements laid down by the Supreme Court before granting reservation in promotions.

It therefore rejected the tribunal’s conclusion that consequential seniority had been granted without satisfying constitutional safeguards. The judges further held that Parliament had fundamentally changed the constitutional position through the 85th Constitutional Amendment.

By introducing the words “with consequential seniority” into Article 16(4A), Parliament removed the legal foundation of the judicially evolved “catch-up rule” laid down in Virpal Singh Chauhan and Ajit Singh, the bench observed.

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The court said that once the constitutional safeguards identified in M Nagaraj and Jarnail Singh are fulfilled, consequential seniority becomes a legally sustainable consequence of reservation in promotion.

Promotions upheld

The high court also rejected the argument that promotions to the post of Loco Pilot (Mail), where 23 vacancies were classified as unreserved, required a fresh application of reservation principles. According to the bench, the post formed part of a continuous promotional hierarchy beginning with Assistant Loco Pilot, followed by Loco Pilot (Goods), Loco Pilot (Passenger) and finally Loco Pilot (Mail).

Since the petitioners had already lawfully acquired seniority in the feeder cadre, they were entitled to be considered for promotion against unreserved vacancies purely on the basis of seniority and suitability, and not because they belonged to the reserved category.

The court reiterated that a candidate belonging to a reserved category cannot be denied consideration against an unreserved vacancy merely because of his or her community if the candidate otherwise qualifies on merit and seniority.

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Constitutional commitment for social justice

Recognising that identical treatment among unequal may itself result in injustice, the constitutional scheme permits affirmative measures to ensure meaningful equality of opportunity, including provisions relating to reservation in public employment.

The constitutional commitment towards social justice subsequently evolved through judicial interpretation and constitutional amendments, particularly in matters concerning representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in public services.

Reservation in promotion emerged as one of the instruments intended to remedy continuing under-representation and institutional barriers faced by historically disadvantaged communities.

The constitutional amendments introducing Articles 16(4A) and 16(4B) signify the recognition by Parliament that equality of opportunity under Article 16 may, in appropriate circumstances, require protective measures extending beyond initial appointment and into promotional avenues.

The present case, therefore, calls upon this court to examine the delicate balance between the constitutional guarantee of equality and the enabling provisions designed to achieve substantive justice, particularly in the context of reservation in promotions and consequential seniority.

Verdict

Allowing both writ petitions, the Andhra Pradesh High Court quashed the CAT’s October 21, 2024 order and restored the promotions and consequential seniority of the SC/ST railway employees.

Summarising its conclusions, the bench held that the 85th Constitutional Amendment rendered the earlier judicially evolved “catch-up rule” inoperative, reserved category candidates selected on their own merit cannot be counted against the reserved quota, and they cannot be denied consideration against unreserved vacancies merely because they belong to SC/ST communities.