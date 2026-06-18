Amazon fined Rs 13,300 for failing to deliver smartwatch, refund amount to senior citizen

Commission noted that complainant and seller were not known to each other earlier, thus, Amazon are also responsible for contributory negligence and cannot escape from its liability, (AI-generated Image)

The Sonipat District Consumer Commission has ordered Amazon India and a smart watch manufacturer to pay Rs 13,300 in compensation and refund Rs 1,939 of the amount for non-delivery and non-refund of the Techking Smart Watch Z-60 Bluetooth.

A bench of president Vijay Singh and Members Shyam Lal and Deepa Jain was dealing with a plea of a 71-year-old senior citizen. The commission said that Amazon India, as an e-commerce marketplace, provided a platform to prospective buyers and sellers, and in this way automatically becomes a middlemen/intermediary to connect the two.

“It is a well-known fact that, being a middlemen/intermediary, Amazon India must be earning a part of the profit and not doing a “Free Service”; thus, responsible for contributory negligence and cannot escape from its liability in any way,” the commission noted in its May 20 order.