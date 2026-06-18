Amazon fined Rs 13,300 for failing to deliver smartwatch, refund amount to senior citizen

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 03:19 PM IST
The Sonipat District Consumer Commission has ordered Amazon India and a smart watch manufacturer to pay Rs 13,300 in compensation and refund Rs 1,939 of the amount for non-delivery and non-refund of the Techking Smart Watch Z-60 Bluetooth.
A bench of president Vijay Singh and Members Shyam Lal and Deepa Jain was dealing with a plea of a 71-year-old senior citizen. The commission said that Amazon India, as an e-commerce marketplace, provided a platform to prospective buyers and sellers, and in this way automatically becomes a middlemen/intermediary to connect the two.
“It is a well-known fact that, being a middlemen/intermediary, Amazon India must be earning a part of the profit and not doing a “Free Service”; thus, responsible for contributory negligence and cannot escape from its liability in any way,” the commission noted in its May 20 order.
‘Amazon is intermediary’
- It may be observed that the complainant online ordered a Techking Smart Watch Z-60 Bluetooth from the company by a prepaid order of Rs 1,939, but he allegedly neither received the article nor the refund for the money paid to the opposite parties.
- Counsel for the complainant argued that Amazon is a well-reputed online shopping app. But the complainant, who is a senior citizen of 71 years, has suffered mental agony and harassment due to the wrongful act and conduct.
- Amazon is an “Intermediary” and provided ecommerce market place to facilitate sales transactions entered into and between the buyer and independent third-party sellers to sell their goods and services and interact with customers through a digital platform.
- It is clear that the complainant and the seller were not known to each other earlier.
71-year-old ordered smart watch, never received
The complainant, a 71-year-old senior citizen and ex-army man, purchased a watch, i.e., Techking Smart Watch Z-60 Bluetooth, from the ANS Enterprises by a prepaid order of Rs1939 in July, 2021, from an authorised seller, Amazon Online Shopping App.
It was averred that neither he has received the article nor the refund for the money paid to the opposite parties.
According to the complainant, he had contacted the OP many times and asked for the non-delivery of the article, i.e., a smart watch, but no satisfactory reply has been given by the opposite party.
He alleged that Amazon is a well-reputed online shopping app, but unfortunately, he has faced a disgusting experience while online shopping from the app. He claimed that he contacted them many times for either the delivery of the item or a refund of the payment, but in vain, and hence, he filed a consumer complaint.
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Amazon’s stand
Appearing for Amazon India, advocate Deepak Hood opposed the complaint, stating that the complainant has incorrectly impleaded the answering respondent as an unnecessary party, where the correct entity operating the e-commerce marketplace http://www.amazon.in (e-commerce marketplace) is Amazon Seller Service Private Limited (ASSPL).
He argued that all transactions are independent transactions between the buyers and such independent third-party sellers. He added that all payments are made directly by such customers to the independent third-party sellers, and all products so transacted are delivered directly by the independent third-party sellers to such buyers.
The court noted that the notice issued to ASN Enterprises through registered post was not returned in any form; as such, it proceeded ex parte.