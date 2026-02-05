Amazon ordered to pay Rs 15,000 to Sangrur man over 11-gram seed delivery: Here’s why

The consumer forum directed Amazon India to refund Rs 198 and pay Rs 15,000 as compensation. (Image generated using AI)

What was supposed to be a routine online purchase of vegetable seeds turned into a consumer dispute after a Sangrur resident found that packets advertised as 200 grams of onion and cauliflower seeds together weighed barely a few grams, prompting the district consumer commission to hold Amazon India liable for deficiency in service.

The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Sangrur, directed Amazon India to refund Rs 198 and pay Rs 15,000 as compensation to the man on account of mental agony, physical harassment and other expenses.

The quorum of Jot Naranjan Singh Gill, president and members Sarita Garg and Kanwaljeet Singh allowed the complaint after noting that the complainant’s evidence remained unrebutted due to the absence of the opposite parties during the proceedings.