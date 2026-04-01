Amazon’s ‘intermediary’ defense fails: Rajasthan consumer commission orders refund for Redmi Note 3 that exploded

The Rajasthan consumer commission was hearing an appeal filed by Amazon against the district forum's October 15, 2019 order which directed either refund of Rs 11999 or give a new mobile phone to the man.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiApr 1, 2026 11:23 AM IST
The Amazon advanced a structured legal defence centred on its role as an intermediary under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.The Amazon advanced a structured legal defence centred on its role as an intermediary under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. (Image generated using AI)
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Amazon news: The Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has dismissed an appeal filed by Amazon Seller Services Private Limited upholding a district commission order that ordered the e-commerce platform to provide a new mobile phone to refund Rs 11999, the cost of the phone to a consumer whose mobile phone battery exploded within the warranty period.

A bench of Judicial Member Mukesh and Member Ramniwas Saraswat was hearing an appeal filed by Amazon against the district forum and ruled that the complainant had successfully established a defect in the product and that the appellant failed to disprove the claim.

“No error is found in the impugned order, no ground for interference is made out,” the bench held.

The dispute traces back to August 9, 2016, when a resident of Bikaner, purchased a Redmi Note 3 smartphone online for Rs 11999 from Amazon. The dispute traces back to August 9, 2016, when a resident of Bikaner, purchased a Redmi Note 3 smartphone online for Rs 11999 from Amazon. (Image enhanced using AI)

Appeal dismissed, relief upheld

  • Concluding that the district commission’s order dated October 15, 2019 was sound and based on proper appreciation of evidence, the state consumer commission dismissed the appeal.
  • The consumer commission refused to interfere with the earlier order, holding that no legal or factual error warranted appellate intervention.
  • It affirmed the directions for refund/replacement along with compensation and interest, bringing the nearly decade-long dispute to a close.

Defective purchase turns hazardous

  • The dispute traces back to August 9, 2016, when Ravi Chandwani, a resident of Bikaner, purchased a Redmi Note 3 smartphone online for Rs 11999.
  • The device came with a one-year warranty.
  • However, within less than ten months, on June 3, 2017, the phone allegedly developed a serious defect, its battery burst, rendering the handset completely unusable.
  • The complainant claimed that the defect was sudden and hazardous, effectively destroying the phone and raising safety concerns.
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  • Chandwani approached the authorised service centre on June 5, 2017, expecting repair or replacement under warranty.
  • According to the complaint, the service centre retained the phone but later returned it without proper rectification.
  • When the complainant sought answers, he was allegedly informed that the battery had been damaged beyond recovery and no meaningful remedy was offered.
  • With no resolution forthcoming, Chandwani initiated proceedings before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bikaner.

District commission’s verdict

  • After examining the evidence and hearing both sides, the district commission ruled in favour of the complainant on October 15, 2019, holding that the failure to repair or replace the defective product amounted to deficiency in service.
  • It directed that a defect-free replacement handset be provided, or Rs 11999 be refunded with 9 per cent annual interest from July 31, 2017 till realisation
  • Additionally, the commission awarded Rs 5000 for mental agony and inconvenience.
    Rs 5000 towards litigation expenses.
  • Aggrieved by this order, Amazon approached the state consumer commission in appeal.

Commission examines scope of liability

  • The state commission undertook a detailed examination of the facts and the legal position.
  • It noted that there was no dispute regarding the purchase of the mobile phone through the platform, nor was there any denial that the device had become defective within the warranty period.
  • The commission observed that the complainant had produced sufficient evidence, including affidavits, to establish that the battery had exploded.
Also Read | Mumbai court orders refund for faulty TV, rejects Amazon’s ‘intermediary’ excuse
  • The defect occurred within the warranty period, strengthening the consumer’s claim.
  • The appellant failed to produce any convincing evidence to rebut the allegation of defect
  • Rejecting the intermediary defence, the consumer commission implicitly underscored that technical classifications cannot override consumer protection where service deficiency is established.
  • “The complainant has prima facie proved the defect in the mobile phone… the appellant has failed to rebut the same,” the commission said.

Failure to discharge burden of proof

  • The commission also relied on settled principles of consumer law regarding burden of proof.
  • While acknowledging precedents cited by the appellant on proving manufacturing defects, it held that in the present case the complainant had discharged the initial burden by showing that the product failed during warranty.
  • The onus then shifted to the opposite party to disprove the defect or justify denial of service
  • However, Amazon failed to produce material evidence to establish that the defect was due to misuse, or the platform had no role in facilitating the defective supply.
  • The consumer commission found that the appellant’s defence remained largely technical and unsupported by substantive rebuttal.

Amazon’s legal stand: intermediary immunity

  • The Amazon advanced a structured legal defence centred on its role as an intermediary under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
  • It argued that its platform merely facilitates transactions between independent buyers and sellers.
  • It neither manufactures nor sells products listed on the marketplace.
  • The contract of sale exists solely between the buyer and the third-party seller.
  • Liability for manufacturing defects or warranty obligations rests with the manufacturer or seller, not the platform.
Also Read | Consumer commission holds e-commerce platform liable for deficiency in seller’s product
  • Amazon further emphasized that its terms and conditions explicitly disclaim responsibility for product defects, quality issues, or warranty claims.
  • The company also contended that it had fulfilled its limited role by enabling the transaction and ensuring delivery.
  • The e-commerce platform said, therefore, it could not be held liable for subsequent defects in the product.

Reminder on consumer rights

  • The case also highlights the importance of warranty enforcement and timely redressal mechanisms.
  • The consumer commission’s ruling reiterates that consumers are entitled to safe and defect-free products, effective after-sales service and compensation for harassment caused by service deficiencies.
  • For online marketplaces, the judgment serves as a caution that reliance on contractual disclaimers alone may not suffice in shielding liability.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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