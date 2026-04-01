Amazon’s ‘intermediary’ defense fails: Rajasthan consumer commission orders refund for Redmi Note 3 that exploded
The Rajasthan consumer commission was hearing an appeal filed by Amazon against the district forum's October 15, 2019 order which directed either refund of Rs 11999 or give a new mobile phone to the man.
A bench of Judicial Member Mukesh and Member Ramniwas Saraswat was hearing an appeal filed by Amazon against the district forum and ruled that the complainant had successfully established a defect in the product and that the appellant failed to disprove the claim.
“No error is found in the impugned order, no ground for interference is made out,” the bench held.
The dispute traces back to August 9, 2016, when a resident of Bikaner, purchased a Redmi Note 3 smartphone online for Rs 11999 from Amazon. (Image enhanced using AI)
Appeal dismissed, relief upheld
Concluding that the district commission’s order dated October 15, 2019 was sound and based on proper appreciation of evidence, the state consumer commission dismissed the appeal.
The consumer commission refused to interfere with the earlier order, holding that no legal or factual error warranted appellate intervention.
It affirmed the directions for refund/replacement along with compensation and interest, bringing the nearly decade-long dispute to a close.
Defective purchase turns hazardous
The dispute traces back to August 9, 2016, when Ravi Chandwani, a resident of Bikaner, purchased a Redmi Note 3 smartphone online for Rs 11999.
The device came with a one-year warranty.
However, within less than ten months, on June 3, 2017, the phone allegedly developed a serious defect, its battery burst, rendering the handset completely unusable.
The complainant claimed that the defect was sudden and hazardous, effectively destroying the phone and raising safety concerns.
After examining the evidence and hearing both sides, the district commission ruled in favour of the complainant on October 15, 2019, holding that the failure to repair or replace the defective product amounted to deficiency in service.
It directed that a defect-free replacement handset be provided, or Rs 11999 be refunded with 9 per cent annual interest from July 31, 2017 till realisation
Additionally, the commission awarded Rs 5000 for mental agony and inconvenience.
Rs 5000 towards litigation expenses.
Aggrieved by this order, Amazon approached the state consumer commission in appeal.
Commission examines scope of liability
The state commission undertook a detailed examination of the facts and the legal position.
It noted that there was no dispute regarding the purchase of the mobile phone through the platform, nor was there any denial that the device had become defective within the warranty period.
The commission observed that the complainant had produced sufficient evidence, including affidavits, to establish that the battery had exploded.
The defect occurred within the warranty period, strengthening the consumer’s claim.
The appellant failed to produce any convincing evidence to rebut the allegation of defect
Rejecting the intermediary defence, the consumer commission implicitly underscored that technical classifications cannot override consumer protection where service deficiency is established.
“The complainant has prima facie proved the defect in the mobile phone… the appellant has failed to rebut the same,” the commission said.
Failure to discharge burden of proof
The commission also relied on settled principles of consumer law regarding burden of proof.
While acknowledging precedents cited by the appellant on proving manufacturing defects, it held that in the present case the complainant had discharged the initial burden by showing that the product failed during warranty.
The onus then shifted to the opposite party to disprove the defect or justify denial of service
However, Amazon failed to produce material evidence to establish that the defect was due to misuse, or the platform had no role in facilitating the defective supply.
The consumer commission found that the appellant’s defence remained largely technical and unsupported by substantive rebuttal.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More