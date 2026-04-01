Amazon’s ‘intermediary’ defense fails: Rajasthan consumer commission orders refund for Redmi Note 3 that exploded

The Amazon advanced a structured legal defence centred on its role as an intermediary under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. (Image generated using AI)

Amazon news: The Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has dismissed an appeal filed by Amazon Seller Services Private Limited upholding a district commission order that ordered the e-commerce platform to provide a new mobile phone to refund Rs 11999, the cost of the phone to a consumer whose mobile phone battery exploded within the warranty period.

A bench of Judicial Member Mukesh and Member Ramniwas Saraswat was hearing an appeal filed by Amazon against the district forum and ruled that the complainant had successfully established a defect in the product and that the appellant failed to disprove the claim.

“No error is found in the impugned order, no ground for interference is made out,” the bench held.