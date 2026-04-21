Allow out-of-turn hearing for Bengal woman struck off rolls: Supreme Court to Tribunal

Appearing for Khatun, Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat said she had a passport, her name figured in the 2002 voters list, and she had been voting in all elections.(Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The woman for whom the Supreme Court on Monday sought an out-of-turn hearing so that she can vote in West Bengal Assembly elections had a valid passport since 2015, had her name in 2002 electors list, and had voted in all elections since then.

The woman, Monowara Khatun, 56, is a businessperson of repute, according to Advocate Ranjeeta Rohatgi, who filed the plea on Khatun’s behalf. Her name was struck off the voters’ list following the SIR exercise.

“The petitioner has already approached the Appellate Tribunal on April 3 being aggrieved by her exclusion [after] the SIR process. We request the Appellate Tribunal to accord an out-of-turn hearing to the petitioner’s appeal at the earliest,” a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said.