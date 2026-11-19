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- Karnataka government
Citing a “plummeting” urban electorate, the Karnataka government and the State Election Commission (SEC) have moved the Supreme Court, seeking to conduct elections to the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) based on ward-wise electoral rolls published on April 18, 2026, before the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision of rolls in the state.
“The recently concluded SIR undertaken by the ECI has resulted in a drastic alteration of the electoral landscape in the city of Bengaluru.
As per the final electoral roll published by the ECI on 27.10.2026, the electorate in the city of Bengaluru has plummeted from approximately 1.03 crore voters to just 59.08 lakh voters, resulting in a staggering mass deletion of over 43 lakh names within the Greater Bengaluru Area alone,” the Karnataka government said in its plea.
According to the SEC, the April 18 rolls list 88,95,361 voters in the five corporations, while the ECI’s final post-SIR rolls for the 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru district list 59,08,151 voters including rural areas and 51,87,575 excluding them.
The SEC has also told the court that the ECI is yet to share the authenticated post-SIR database with it, more than three weeks after the final rolls were published on October 27.
The SEC said it would need two months from receiving the data to prepare ward-wise rolls.
The state said, “conducting the municipal elections without allowing the SEC the minimum required time of two months to process this drastically altered data would lead to an administrative chaos and widespread disenfranchisement on the polling day.”
If the court allows the plea, it could set a precedent for local body elections being held on rolls prepared before an SIR in other states where the revision has been conducted.
In July, the Karnataka government had sought additional time to conduct local body polls, citing the SIR process.
The state had argued that holding elections on unrevised rolls before the SIR concluded could lead to voters appearing in one roll but not the other.
In earlier instances, it had cited manpower shortages arising from the Census and board examinations.
The term of the council of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the GBA’s predecessor, expired on September 10, 2020. In January, the Supreme Court set a deadline of June 30, which was then extended to August 31 and subsequently to December 31, 2026. The state government has once again sought an extension of the deadline to January 31, 2027.
The SEC said that if allowed to use the April 18 rolls, it “would take immediate steps to conduct and complete the entire election process on or before 31.01.2027.”
The SEC, in its plea, stated that it had written to the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, on multiple occasions seeking SIR data.
In its September 19 letter, the SEC said that if work began only after final publication on October 27, “it would be extremely difficult to complete preparation of rolls and conduct elections within December 2026” and “may expose this Commission to the risk of non-compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble Court and consequential contempt proceedings.”
Across Karnataka, more than 99.3 lakh names were deleted from the final roll published after the SIR.
The ECI has since announced a Special Summary Revision in the state, with draft rolls due on December 1, 2026, and final rolls on January 20, 2027.