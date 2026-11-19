Citing a “plummeting” urban electorate, the Karnataka government and the State Election Commission (SEC) have moved the Supreme Court, seeking to conduct elections to the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) based on ward-wise electoral rolls published on April 18, 2026, before the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision of rolls in the state.

“The recently concluded SIR undertaken by the ECI has resulted in a drastic alteration of the electoral landscape in the city of Bengaluru.

As per the final electoral roll published by the ECI on 27.10.2026, the electorate in the city of Bengaluru has plummeted from approximately 1.03 crore voters to just 59.08 lakh voters, resulting in a staggering mass deletion of over 43 lakh names within the Greater Bengaluru Area alone,” the Karnataka government said in its plea.