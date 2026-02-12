Alleging collusion not fair criticism: Conviction order of journalist Ravi Nair

The court stated three grounds to convict Nair: repeated allegations, their “declaratory and accusatory” tone rather than “tentative or exploratory tone”, and their dissemination through social media platforms.

Written by: Apurva Vishwanath
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 04:33 AM IST
Alleging collusion not fair criticism: Conviction order of journalist NairEssentially, the court refused to accept the “good faith” defence by Nair.
Make us preferred source on Google

In convicting journalist Ravi Nair in a criminal defamation case filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the trial court in Gujarat’s Mansa held that alleging “collusion or favouritism” with the government is not “fair criticism”.

“The publications in question do not merely critique policies or express disagreement with governmental decisions. Instead, they attribute those decisions to alleged collusion or favouritism towards the complainant. Such attribution shifts the focus from policy criticism to character and conduct, thereby crossing the threshold from protected expression into actionable defamation,” the court said.

Essentially, the court refused to accept the “good faith” defence by Nair. Truthful publications and those done in good faith are statutory exemptions to the criminal defamation law. Section 52 of the Indian Penal Code defines good faith and states that nothing is considered done in good faith which is done or believed without due care and attention. The court examined three prosecution witnesses who testified against Nair. All three of them were employees of the Adani Group or its flagship company, Adani Enterprises Limited.

The court stated three grounds to convict Nair: repeated allegations, their “declaratory and accusatory” tone rather than “tentative or exploratory tone”, and their dissemination through social media platforms.

“The language of the publications is categorical and accusatory, rather than tentative or exploratory. Such manner of publication militates against the claim of good faith. Further, the medium of publication namely social media and online platforms has a wide and instantaneous reach. Where imputations are disseminated through such media, a higher degree of responsibility and circumspection is expected,” the court stated. The trial court also placed a higher burden on journalists in examining allegedly defamatory content. “A person engaged in reporting or commentary is expected to be conscious of the responsibility accompanying such a role, particularly while making categorical imputations affecting the reputation of others,” it said.

Apurva Vishwanath
Apurva Vishwanath
twitter

Apurva Vishwanath is the National Legal Editor at The Indian Express, where she leads the organization’s coverage of the Indian judiciary, constitutional law, and public policy. A law graduate with a B.A., LL.B (Hons) from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Apurva brings over a decade of specialized experience to her reporting. She is an authority on judicial appointments and the Supreme Court Collegium, providing critical analysis of the country’s legal landscape. Before joining The Indian Express in 2019, she honed her expertise at The Print and Mint. Follow her insights on the intersection of law and governance on Twitter ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Chief Minister Sarma claimed to have no knowledge of the video
Red-faced over shooting video, Assam BJP claims post ‘unauthorised’, sacks social media official
Anil kapoor expresso
Anil Kapoor landed a role that was first offered to Kamal Haasan, actor recalls how Raj Kapoor brought it together: 'Raj saab said I could do this'
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Chief Minister Sarma claimed to have no knowledge of the video
Red-faced over shooting video, Assam BJP claims post ‘unauthorised’, sacks social media official
Rahul Gandhi Indo-US deal
Gunning for Modi, deja vu over Indo-US deal: Rahul's day in Parliament
Anil kapoor expresso
Anil Kapoor landed a role that was first offered to Kamal Haasan, actor recalls how Raj Kapoor brought it together: 'Raj saab said I could do this'
exclusive image from screen archives of bhansali, ranveer and farhan
'I didn't take a single paisa': Ranveer rejects Farhan's Rs 40 cr demand, says he spent 1 year on Bhansali's shelved Baiju Bawra
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
onion flower
The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Before Pakistan game, India must study Australia's batting template at the Premadasa
Australia
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch on Feb 25: Design changes, specs and pre-order details
The much anticipated Galaxy S26 series is said to have a redesigned camera island.
The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs
onion flower
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
‘Most romantic aurora ever’: Northern Lights form glowing heart in Norway days before Valentine’s Day; photographer says ‘not AI’
heart shapoed aurora in Norway
Norwegian Olympic hero Sturla Holm Laegreid pauses bronze medal interview to admit to cheating on partner
Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze as teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold comforts him after the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo)
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement