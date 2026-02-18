Alleged ties to Arsh Dalla and a 15-name hit list: Why Punjab govt thinks MP Amritpal Singh’s detention should continue

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was told on Wednesday that two principal reasons justified the continuing detention of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh: his alleged ties with Canada-based extremist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla and other alleged gangsters, and the gravity of a purported hit list naming 15 individuals who had fallen out with him.

Senior advocate Anupam Gupta, appearing for the Punjab government before the division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry, contended that the “gravity and enormity of the threat” posed by the hit list and the petitioner’s alleged close association with “dreaded terrorists and gangsters” formed the core grounds of detention.

Referring to the detention record, he said paragraphs 1 to 4 dealt specifically with the hit list. He submitted that counsel senior advocate R S Cheema for the petitioner had not disputed the existence or identity of any of these individuals, nor challenged the factual correctness of the remarks recorded against them.

According to Gupta, many of those named were earlier associated with Waris Punjab De, the organisation now headed by Amritpal Singh, but later turned critical of him. He referred to Gurpreet Singh Harino, who was subsequently murdered, and to Sukharaj Singh, who figures in the alleged list. Their public disagreements, vocal opposition and alleged possession of material critical of the petitioner, Gupta argued, constituted the motive behind the alleged targeting. He stressed that these factual aspects had not been contested in oral arguments.

Turning to the second limb of his submissions, Gupta cited First Information Report (FIR) No. 159 dated October 10, 2024, registered at Kotkapura police station under provisions of the penal code, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

He drew the court’s attention to a January 9, 2023, notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs designating Arsh Dalla as an individual terrorist under the fourth schedule of the UAPA. Reading from the notification, Gupta said Arsh Dalla was allegedly associated with the Khalistan Tiger Force and accused in cases involving targeted killings, terror financing, extortion and cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons. He also referred to the alleged proximity between Arsh Dalla and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh designated a terrorist by India in 2020 for pro-Khalistan activities.

Gupta further referred to alleged links with Avtar Singh Khanda and Jaipal Singh Bhullar, whom he described as one of the most dreaded names in Punjab’s gangster network. He told the bench that both Arsh Dalla and Amritpal Singh had been nominated as accused in a murder case.

The court was also taken through statements recorded during the investigation. Gupta referred in particular to the statement of Virsa Singh alias Sutantra Deep Singh, described as a close associate who allegedly managed the petitioner’s social media and telephonic communications. According to the extract read out in court, the witness alleged that Amritpal Singh remained in contact with Arsh Dalla, including through an encrypted platform referred to as the “Jangi” app.

Gupta also cited the statement of Sukpreet Singh, cousin of the deceased Gurpreet Singh Harino, who allegedly spoke of ideological differences following the 2023 Ajnala police station incident and claimed that the deceased had expressed apprehensions about threats to his life.

Gupta submitted that these statements had “strongly influenced” the detaining authority and that no substantive challenge had been mounted to their contents in the writ petition.

He argued that the material on record, including alleged communication with designated terrorists and alleged threats to individuals who had publicly opposed the petitioner, demonstrated a serious risk to public order and the security of the state.

The hearing remained part-heard, with Gupta saying he would conclude his submissions on Thursday.