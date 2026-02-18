Alleged ties to Arsh Dalla and a 15-name hit list: Why Punjab govt thinks MP Amritpal Singh’s detention should continue

The state cited several reasons before the Punjab and Haryana High Court to oppose Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s release

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
Chandigarh Feb 18, 2026 05:33 PM IST
According to Gupta, many of those named were earlier associated with Waris Punjab De, the organisation now headed by Amritpal Singh, but later turned critical of himAccording to Gupta, many of those named were earlier associated with Waris Punjab De, the organisation now headed by Amritpal Singh, but later turned critical of him. (File Photo)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court was told on Wednesday that two principal reasons justified the continuing detention of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh: his alleged ties with Canada-based extremist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla and other alleged gangsters, and the gravity of a purported hit list naming 15 individuals who had fallen out with him.

Senior advocate Anupam Gupta, appearing for the Punjab government before the division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry, contended that the “gravity and enormity of the threat” posed by the hit list and the petitioner’s alleged close association with “dreaded terrorists and gangsters” formed the core grounds of detention.

Referring to the detention record, he said paragraphs 1 to 4 dealt specifically with the hit list. He submitted that counsel senior advocate R S Cheema for the petitioner had not disputed the existence or identity of any of these individuals, nor challenged the factual correctness of the remarks recorded against them.

According to Gupta, many of those named were earlier associated with Waris Punjab De, the organisation now headed by Amritpal Singh, but later turned critical of him. He referred to Gurpreet Singh Harino, who was subsequently murdered, and to Sukharaj Singh, who figures in the alleged list. Their public disagreements, vocal opposition and alleged possession of material critical of the petitioner, Gupta argued, constituted the motive behind the alleged targeting. He stressed that these factual aspects had not been contested in oral arguments.

Turning to the second limb of his submissions, Gupta cited First Information Report (FIR) No. 159 dated October 10, 2024, registered at Kotkapura police station under provisions of the penal code, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

He drew the court’s attention to a January 9, 2023, notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs designating Arsh Dalla as an individual terrorist under the fourth schedule of the UAPA. Reading from the notification, Gupta said Arsh Dalla was allegedly associated with the Khalistan Tiger Force and accused in cases involving targeted killings, terror financing, extortion and cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons. He also referred to the alleged proximity between Arsh Dalla and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh designated a terrorist by India in 2020 for pro-Khalistan activities.

Gupta further referred to alleged links with Avtar Singh Khanda and Jaipal Singh Bhullar, whom he described as one of the most dreaded names in Punjab’s gangster network. He told the bench that both Arsh Dalla and Amritpal Singh had been nominated as accused in a murder case.

Story continues below this ad

The court was also taken through statements recorded during the investigation. Gupta referred in particular to the statement of Virsa Singh alias Sutantra Deep Singh, described as a close associate who allegedly managed the petitioner’s social media and telephonic communications. According to the extract read out in court, the witness alleged that Amritpal Singh remained in contact with Arsh Dalla, including through an encrypted platform referred to as the “Jangi” app.

Gupta also cited the statement of Sukpreet Singh, cousin of the deceased Gurpreet Singh Harino, who allegedly spoke of ideological differences following the 2023 Ajnala police station incident and claimed that the deceased had expressed apprehensions about threats to his life.

Gupta submitted that these statements had “strongly influenced” the detaining authority and that no substantive challenge had been mounted to their contents in the writ petition.

He argued that the material on record, including alleged communication with designated terrorists and alleged threats to individuals who had publicly opposed the petitioner, demonstrated a serious risk to public order and the security of the state.

Story continues below this ad

The hearing remained part-heard, with Gupta saying he would conclude his submissions on Thursday.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

