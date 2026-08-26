Day before allegations against Rajasthan judge, lawyers body sought his transfer

A day before allegations by Supreme Court Justice Sandeep Mehta against the acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, became public, the Rajasthan High Court Advocates Association, Jodhpur, had requested the Chief Justice of India to shift Sharma out of Rajasthan “so that harmony can be maintained between the Bar and the Bench”.

In his letter to CJI Surya Kant on August 25, Ranjeet Joshi, president of the Rajasthan High Court Advocates Association, Jodhpur, sought the appointment of a permanent Chief Justice in the Rajasthan High Court.

Joshi wrote, “The current circumstances are not achieving the desired cordial relationship between the Bar and the Bench. The lack of communication and treatment of advocates is leading to frequent disagreements and conflicts. Furthermore, there are also issues regarding the basic needs of advocates, such as providing small chambers/meeting spaces (for example, 10×10 feet tin sheds), for which the expected cooperation is not being received, due to which there is dissatisfaction among the advocates.”