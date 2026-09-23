Allahabad High Court spares woman sentenced to death for killing her 3 children

The Allahabad High Court has acquitted a woman who was sentenced to death for allegedly drowning her three children, observing that the conviction was based on the statement of a tutored and contradictory child witness, coupled with a failure to produce the best available evidence and investigative lapses.

A bench of Justices Siddhartha Varma and Jai Krishna Upadhyay, in a judgment delivered on September 22, also acquitted the co-accused in the case who had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court.

“The conviction recorded by the learned trial court rests on statement of an uncorroborated, tutored, and contradictory child witness, coupled with a fatal failure to produce the best available evidence, unreliable deposition of PW-1 (first informant) and investigative lapses. Therefore, the Court is inclined to grant benefit of doubt to the accused appellants on the ground of rule of caution,” the order read.