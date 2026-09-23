Allahabad High Court spares woman sentenced to death for killing her 3 children

3 min readNew DelhiSep 23, 2026 12:25 PM IST
The Allahabad High Court has acquitted a woman who was sentenced to death for allegedly drowning her three children, observing that the conviction was based on the statement of a tutored and contradictory child witness, coupled with a failure to produce the best available evidence and investigative lapses.
A bench of Justices Siddhartha Varma and Jai Krishna Upadhyay, in a judgment delivered on September 22, also acquitted the co-accused in the case who had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court.
“The conviction recorded by the learned trial court rests on statement of an uncorroborated, tutored, and contradictory child witness, coupled with a fatal failure to produce the best available evidence, unreliable deposition of PW-1 (first informant) and investigative lapses. Therefore, the Court is inclined to grant benefit of doubt to the accused appellants on the ground of rule of caution,” the order read.
Justices Siddhartha Varma and Jai Krishna Upadhyay
Why did court order acquittal?
The case related to the deaths of three children, whose bodies were recovered from a river in Auraiya on June 27, 2024. According to the prosecution, the woman had taken her four sons to the river along with the younger brother of her husband and allegedly attempted to drown them. The eldest child, then around eight years old, allegedly survived by pretending to be dead and later informed the authorities about the incident.
The trial court had convicted both the accused. While the woman was awarded the death penalty, her alleged accomplice was sentenced to life imprisonment.
The high court found the testimony of the child who survived unsafe to be the sole basis for conviction. “A child of tender age can easily be swayed by surviving relatives, police officers, or village elders into believing or reciting a specific narrative. Consequently, the testimony of a child witness must be approached with extraordinary circumspection and care,” it said.
The court observed that that the sole testimony of the 8 year-old child witness suffered from irreconcilable contradictions and showed clear hallmarks of tutoring, rendering it wholly unsafe to form the sole basis of conviction. It said that the internal contents of the child’s testimony unequivocally showed that the child was an easy prey to tutoring and was swayed by the influence of adult relatives.
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“The narrative provided by the child appears artificially structured and lacks the natural spontaneity expected from an 8-year-old child who allegedly witnessed a tragic traumatic incident involving his own mother and siblings. It is settled law that where the core of a child witness’s deposition is infected,” the order noted.
The bench said the village pradhan was an “important witness” because it was his application that set the criminal investigation in motion. “The examination of the Pradhan was absolutely vital to supply the genesis of the incident and to corroborate how the crime was first disclosed. This omission leaves an unbridgeable gap in the prosecution case,” it noted.
Observing that the prosecution miserably failed to establish the guilt of both the accused, the high court set aside their conviction and sentence and ordered their release, if not wanted in any other case.