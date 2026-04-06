Husband’s duty to maintain wife continues even after his death: Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently observed that a husband’s obligation to maintain his wife continues even after his death, allowing the widow to claim maintenance from her father-in-law.
A bench of Justices Arindam Sinha and Satya Veer Singh made the observation while dismissing a man’s plea challenging a family court order that had refused to initiate perjury proceedings against his wife in a maintenance dispute.
Justices Arindam Sinha and Satya Veer Singh pointed to the family court’s finding that the husband could not bring any document on record to prove that his wife was employed.
The Allahabad High Court noted that it is well settled that a husband is obliged to maintain his wife, which emanated from situations where the spouses separated and the wife sought maintenance.
“So much so, this obligation of the husband to maintain the wife attaches even after death of the husband in the law allowing the widow to claim maintenance from her father-in-law,” the court added in its order dated March 17.
Husband’s plea
The husband had submitted that his wife had made several false statements in pleadings regarding her claim for maintenance. He alleged that she did not disclose that she was a working professional but, instead, claimed to be a homemaker.
He further alleged that she had an aggregate in excess of Rs 20 lakh held in fixed deposit receipts (FDR) in different banks. On the court’s query, he said that the deposits were made by her father in her favour, as she had stated in her pleadings, which were also filed in the domestic violence case.
The husband, therefore, sought admission of the appeal, stating that the family court had erred on facts and in law by rejecting his application.
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‘No document’ on wife’s employment
The Allahabad High Court pointed to the family court’s finding that the husband could not bring any document on record to prove that his wife was employed. “There is clear finding of the Family Court that applicant-appellant did not produce any document to demonstrate respondent-wife was employed. She, saying she is not employed, cannot be compelled to prove the negative,” the high court said, adding that the onus was on the husband to prove that she was employed.
On the FDRs, the court noted, “…they had been made by her father, who has no obligation to maintain her after her marriage, except in case she is widowed. It is applicant’s own case that respondent has broken the FDRs and only about Rs 4 lacs remain deposited. It is demonstration of respondent’s need to maintain herself in absence of applicant providing any maintenance.”
The Allahabad High Court observed that there was no material to admit the appeal, nor was there evidence demonstrating that the wife had made a false statement before the family court.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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