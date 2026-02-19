Allahabad High Court warns of criminal contempt over bar boycotts: ‘Supreme Court can’t be ignored’

The Allahabad High Court observed that the frequent calls for boycott by the local bar were directly in conflict with the law laid down by the apex court. (Image generated using AI)

In a strongly worded order reflecting growing judicial unease over disruptions in trial courts, the Allahabad High Court has pulled up repeated boycott calls by a local bar association in Ambedkar Nagar district, observing that such actions run directly contrary to binding Supreme Court precedent and may even amount to criminal contempt.

Justice Alok Mathur was hearing a plea of one Vipin Kumar Gaur seeking a direction to the Up-ziladhikari, tehsil Aalapur, district Ambedkar Nagar, to decide his appeal filed under Section 35(2) of the UP Revenue Code and directed the sub-divisional magistrate (Up-Ziladhikari) to decide the appeal that has remained pending since 2024, within one year.