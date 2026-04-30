Jewar Airport expansion: Allahabad High Court clears 1,858 hectares for Noida project, rejects farmers pleas

The land is intended for major aviation infrastructure such as additional runways, cargo terminals, maintenance facilities and transport connectivity systems at Jewar Airport. (File Image)

Jewar Airport news: Clearing a major legal hurdle to one of India’s largest aviation infrastructure projects, the Allahabad High Court has upheld the acquisition of nearly 1,858 hectares of land for the expansion of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, rejecting farmers’ objections over consent, displacement of village abadi (population), and alleged procedural lapses.

A bench of Justices Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Kunal Ravi Singh was hearing a batch of writ petitions challenging notifications issued under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 for Jewar Airport.

“The project is expected to generate large-scale employment, stimulate economic development, and promote tourism in the region. The public purpose underlying the acquisition is, in the opinion of this Court, beyond question and cannot be successfully assailed in writ jurisdiction,” the court said on April 28, underscoring the scale and necessity of the airport expansion project.