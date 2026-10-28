Allahabad High Court raps UP university over no audit, asks chief secretary to explain

Emphasising that universities are the “cradle of civilisation” and deal with students who are the nation’s future, the Allahabad High Court has criticised the state-run Gautam Buddha University in Noida for not conducting an audit of its accounts since 2020. The court also directed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to explain what action the state government has taken against the university officials responsible for the lapse.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan observed that the failure to conduct an audit for five years was a “very serious issue” and questioned why the state government had not ensured that the university’s accounts were audited.

“The Universities and educational institutions are cradle of civilisation and deal with students, who are the future of this Country. Such institutions are required to be run with impeccable integrity and transparency,” the order dated October 27 read.

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‘Sorry state of affairs’

The judge was hearing a bail plea when it was brought to the notice of the court that the audit has not taken place at Gautam Buddha University, Noida, since 2020.

The court was informed that the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor had written to the state government on February 11, 2026, seeking a comprehensive audit, including a forensic audit, and that the process was underway. The university’s counsel also acknowledged that audits should be conducted annually.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan sought details on the procedures established to ensure action against university officials who failed to discharge their duties. Justice Vikram D Chauhan sought details on the procedures established to ensure action against university officials who failed to discharge their duties.

The court noted that universities are funded through grants from the state and the public exchequer, hence periodic checks are necessary to ensure that public funds are used for their intended purposes and not misused.

“The Universities are headed by Vice-Chancellor and Registrars and they have been enjoined with the duty under law that the University run under a proper manner which establishes faith of the citizens of the State,” the court said.

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It observed that the failure of the university to get the audit done since the year 2020 is very serious. “If there was such a failure, then the State ought to have acted upon with immediate effect and the State machinery should have impressed upon the University to conduct the audit and if the University fails to take action, then such incompetent Officers including the Vice-Chancellor ought to have been taken to task,” the court observed.

The court lamented, “It is very sorry state of affairs that the Gautam Buddha University, Noida has not conducted the audit of its accounts for last five years.”

The court directed the chief secretary of the state government to file his personal affidavit or any officer not below the rank of principal secretary, to be nominated by the chief secretary, explaining the action taken by the state against the officers of the university (including the earlier vice-chancellor) for not getting the audit done over the last five years.

The court also sought to know why the state government had not conducted a special audit or regular audit since 2020. It has sought details on the necessary procedures established to ensure immediate action against university officials who fail to discharge their duties.

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“…the State shall also place on record the order passed by the State Government to the University for audit since 2020. Such information and details be filed on affidavit on the next date fixed, failing which, the Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow shall remain present on the next date,” the order read.

The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on November 2.