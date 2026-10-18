UP court flags teacher job fraud ‘prevailing over 2 decades’, orders verification

The Allahabad High Court has ordered all teachers in Classes 1-8 in Uttar Pradesh government schools to submit their educational documents and appointment letters to the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) within a week. It also directed the police Special Task Force (STF) probing fraudulent appointments to expeditiously verify the documents.

While hearing a petition filed by a teacher found to have secured their job fraudulently, a single-judge bench of Justice Vinod Diwakar said in its order on Friday, “It is a matter of common knowledge that a large number of primary schools have been closed down, principally on account of a shortfall in the number of students. That shortfall is not attributable to a want of resources, but to the deteriorating quality of the education imparted and to the inadequate performance of the teachers.”

The bench added that the problem is traceable to the practice of securing appointments by fraudulent means, which it said has prevailed “over the last two decades”.

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“Where the Government is infusing substantial resources— free textbooks, the mid-day meal, uniforms and other provisions—and the condition of the primary schools has still not improved, one of the principal reasons may well be the quality of the teachers, and the fact that teachers in government service are not discharging their duties with the seriousness and sincerity expected of them,” observed the bench.

The bench stated, “A difficult decision requires to be taken in this regard. The future of the next generation depends upon the quality of the education imparted to it. An effective and disciplined teacher is the need of the hour, failing which we may not be able to justify the role assigned to us.”

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The bench stated that a teacher should always bear in mind that subject knowledge is not the only quality of a good teacher. Besides the regularity of attendance and a temperament suited to children, the significant qualities are fairness, so that no child is neglected on account of caste, poverty, capacity, or financial and social background; and a sense of the trust reposed—that for a first-generation learner, the teacher is the only route out.

However, the bench noted, “A teacher who has secured appointment by fraudulent means cannot be expected to possess the aforesaid qualities. One who begins by deceiving the authority that appointed him can scarcely be relied upon to uphold the trust of the children placed under his charge.”

10 teachers and same set of educational documents

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The court stated that the STF investigation conducted so far has found a large number of teachers in the state obtained employment on the basis of forged documents, or by using other people’s documents.

The gravity of the matter may be judged from the fact that, in several instances, 10 or more people obtained employment against a single set of educational documents, it added.

The court stated that a coordinate bench had on January 22 directed the principal secretary of the basic education department to ensure strict action against all such teachers who obtained appointments fraudulently, including cancellation of appointments and recovery of salary, wherever permissible.

The coordinate bench had also directed the authorities to take stringent disciplinary and penal action against officials found to have colluded with, abetted, or deliberately ignored such appointments. It had also ordered them to complete the exercise preferably within six months.

Information about relatives who held office sought

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Justice Diwakar issued directions for all the teachers of Classes 1 to 8 to furnish copies of their appointment letters and educational documents, including those relating to high school, intermediate, graduation, BEd/BTC (D El Ed, B El Ed, etc.), TET/CTET, and any other qualification required for appointment as a teacher at the relevant point of time. The documents should be submitted to the BSA concerned within one week of receipt of the notification issued by the latter’s office.

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The teachers have also been directed to file notarised affidavits furnishing particulars of their immediate relatives, whether serving or retired, who have held office in the education department at the level of BSA and above. The bench has asked for specific information about relatives like husband, wife, father, son, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, father-in-law, and first-degree cousins.

BSA asked to submit full details of teacher appointments

The BSA offices are directed to compile, in an Excel sheet, the names of the teachers, the dates of their appointment, their academic qualifications, the minimum qualification required for appointment at the relevant time, the score each individual had as per the gazette notification, and other relevant particulars. These sheets along with the documents have to be forwarded to the STF range office concerned.

The court has directed the STF range office heads to evolve a mechanism to verify the documents, if necessary, with help from the senior superintendent of police or the superintendent of police concerned.

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The director of education and the STF’s additional director-general have been directed to supervise the verification and the investigation.

The bench has warned that any laxity or dereliction of duty named would be viewed seriously, and the officer concerned might be held personally accountable.

The court has fixed November 4 as the next date for reporting compliance. If the officers face administrative difficulty or need more resources, that should be brought to the court’s notice before the November 4 hearing.