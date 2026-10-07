Allahabad High Court slams UP Police over man’s ‘31-hour illegal custody’, releases him

The Allahabad High Court recently ordered the release of a man who was kept in police custody for over 31 hours before being formally arrested, and awarded him Rs 30,000 compensation while directing an inquiry into the officers responsible. The court stated that the police had a “legal and constitutional duty” to make sure that the arrest of every citizen was reflected in the official records, and added that the police cannot legitimise an illegal detention by formally arresting a person later.

Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev were hearing a plea filed by a man against his illegal detention for about 31 hours by the Uttar Pradesh Police, which later arrested him officially on September 16 after learning that a case had been filed before the high court.

“Whenever a citizen is apprehended by the police, there is a legal and constitutional duty on the police apprehending a suspect for the purpose of investigation/interrogation to ensure that his custody time is reflected in the general diary from the time he is taken into custody. It is not acceptable to this court that the deponent (police) forgot to make an entry in the general diary for more than twenty-four hours after taking the corpus into custody,” the September 28 order read.

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The bench said it was “unable to accept” that the omission was “merely an inadvertent mistake”, and felt that it was instead “a conscious omission” by the police to escape the allegation of illegal detention because the formal arrest of the man was made only when the police came to know that a plea was filed on behalf of him.

Noting the “candid admission” of the police regarding the allegations of illegal custody, the high court released the man and awarded him a compensation of Rs 30,000.

Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev held that the police cannot be permitted to legitimise an arrest which followed an act of unlawful detention. Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev held that the police cannot be permitted to legitimise an arrest which followed an act of unlawful detention.

The man claimed that at 9 pm on September 14, he was taken into custody by the police and brought to Soraon Police Station in Prayagraj from Ayodhya, but no arrest was shown in the official records. According to the man, his mother came to the police station on September 15 to enquire about his well-being, and the same day a plea was filed before the high court against his illegal detention.

As a result, the police formally recorded the man’s arrest on September 16. He alleged that after his official arrest, he was medically examined and produced before a magistrate who sent him to judicial custody the same day.

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Unlawful detention

Appearing for the man, Senior Advocate Imran Ullah and advocate Devesh Kumar Shukla argued that he should be released from custody as “the initial detention itself was unlawful” and the subsequent arrest on September 16 would not be legitimate because the initial custody was violative of his constitutional rights under Articles 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) and 22 ( safeguards regarding arrests and detentions).

Counsel for the state submitted that it was “impermissible” to release the man without an order of bail from a competent court, as he was now a co-accused in a criminal case and was in jail after “a legitimate order” passed by the judicial magistrate.

The counsel argued that the man was only eligible for compensation and that there were no previously decided cases to support the view that where the custody was unlawful, the subsequent arrest and the detention in judicial custody could be set aside based on the illegality of the first custody.

‘Fruit of poisonous tree’

The high court noted that “the FIR has been registered against the corpus (the man) for having been the purchaser of a property belonging to a gangster under the Gangsters Act.”

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It applied the doctrine of “fruit of the poisonous tree” from American Law and held that in a situation where a person was officially arrested after an “unlawful detention”, both the arrest and proceedings before the judicial magistrate would be unlawful because “the genesis leading to the arrest was the unlawful detention of the accused violating his right under Article 22.”

The high court explained that, according to the doctrine, evidence obtained unlawfully cannot be relied upon. For instance, if the police enter a premises without a search warrant and recover drugs, the recovery cannot be used against the accused because the search itself was illegal. “Literally, the doctrine means that where the tree itself is poisonous, every fruit it bears is also poisonous.”

The court further explained that “the poisonous tree is basically the primary act, which is unlawful by itself. The fruit of that poisonous tree relates to all subsequent acts by the police or the Judicial Magistrate, which otherwise may be legitimate but must be considered illegitimate on account of the principal act by which the corpus came into the custody of the police itself being illegal.”

The high court also referred to a recent ruling of the Supreme Court, where it was held that when the arrest itself is unconstitutional, the orders of remand were also vitiated and the filing of the chargesheet and cognisance taken by the magistrate would not validate such an arrest.

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The bench noted that the man was not informed of his right to have a lawyer present during the investigation while he was in illegal custody. It said police cannot avoid arresting a suspect, question him for hours at a police station and then use self-incriminating statements to make him an accused, as this would violate his right against self-incrimination in the absence of legal counsel.

The high court also directed the Prayagraj commissioner to conduct an inquiry and fix responsibility on those found guilty of illegally detaining the man, and take appropriate action against them.