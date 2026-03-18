Can UP finish panchayat polls by May 26? Allahabad High Court demands answers from Election Commission

The Allahabad High Court last week directed the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to produce a definitive, time-bound schedule for the upcoming panchayat elections. The court is seeking a guarantee that the electoral process will be completed before the current five-year tenure expires in May 2026, as mandated by the Constitution.

A division bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Siddharth Nandan issued the order while hearing a writ petition filed by Imtiaz Husain. The bench, in its order dated March 13, directed the SEC to file a specific affidavit by the next hearing on March 25. The high court also asked the state to ensure that either the advocate general or the additional advocate general is present at the next hearing.

The petitioner argued that under Article 243E of the Constitution, a panchayat’s term lasts exactly five years from the date of its first meeting and “no longer”. He further submitted that the first meeting for UP gram panchayats was held on May 27, 2021, and the five-year term officially concludes on May 26 this year.

“We think it appropriate to call upon the respondent No.2 (State Election Commission) to explain whether in view of the existing notification dated 19.02.2026, they are in a position to conclude the elections as per the mandate of the Article 243E of the Constitution of India i.e. the election ought to have been completed in the facts of the present case on or before 26.05.2026,” the bench noted.

Delay in voter lists

The petition also highlighted a series of shifting deadlines that have put the constitutional mandate at risk. According to the petitioner, voter lists were originally scheduled for publication between December 24 and 30, 2025. A January notification pushed the date to March 20. A recent amendment has further delayed the publication of the final voter list to April 15.

Quoting a high court order, the petitioner referred to the Election Commission’s then stand that the election would take at least 40 to 45 days to conclude. Once the voter list is finalised, the process of reserving constituencies will also require a significant amount of time,

After hearing the submissions by the petitioner who quoted judgements of the high court directing state election commission to hold the panchayat election well before expiry of the current tenure, the bench observed, “It appears that the words used in the judgment are pertaining to Ordinance No.10 of 2000, by way of which, it has been stated that the U.P. Panchayat Raj Act was amended”

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“However, it may be clarified whether it was an ordinance as an Act, because an amendment can be made in an existing statute by way of an amending act and not by way of an ordinance. However, we find that clause-3 was inserted by U.P. Act No.22 of 2000. The State may also seek clarification on the aforesaid fact.”