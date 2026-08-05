Allahabad High Court directs UP to identify ‘institutional areas’ to manage stray dogs

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to complete a district-wise identification of all “institutional areas” across the state to facilitate implementation of the Supreme Court’s directions on the management of stray dogs. The case arose from a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) initiated by the high court to monitor compliance with apex court orders on the removal of stray dogs from public areas.

A bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Garima Prashad also asked the Union government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to place before it the details of measures taken to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions relating to stray animals’ management.

“The affidavits to be filed by the State of Uttar Pradesh, the Union of India and the NHAI shall specifically disclose the measures undertaken pursuant to the aforesaid directions as well as the steps taken towards implementation of the directions issued by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the judgments dated 25.11.2025 and 19.05.2026,” the order dated July 29 read.

Directions to UP, Centre

The court passed the directions while monitoring compliance with the Supreme Court’s judgments on stray dogs and cattle management. The bench took on record consolidated flow charts prepared by the amicus curiae summarising the Supreme Court’s directions issued in November 2025 and May 2026 concerning stray dogs and stray cattle.

As a first step, the high court directed the Uttar Pradesh government, through the principal secretary, Urban Development Department, to complete the identification of all institutional areas, including government and private educational institutions, hospitals, district hospitals, primary health centres, medical colleges, sports complexes and stadiums, bus stands and depots, inter-state bus terminals and railway stations.

The authorities were directed to prepare a district-wise and local body-wise inventory recording the name and location of each institution, the administrative head responsible for it and the local authority having jurisdiction over the concerned premises.

The affidavits must disclose the steps taken to implement the Supreme Court’s directions on the issue, the high court stated. The affidavits must disclose the steps taken to implement the Supreme Court’s directions on the issue, the high court stated.

“While undertaking the aforesaid exercise, the State authorities shall bear in mind that the categories of institutional areas enumerated by the Hon’ble Supreme Court are illustrative and not exhaustive. The emphasis is on the functional character of the premises” and not its name, the high court said.

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Nature, use of premises

It said the authorities must apply a “functional test” while identifying institutional areas by examining factors such as the nature and use of the premises, whether they witness heavy public movement or dense footfall, whether children, elderly persons, patients, tourists or other vulnerable groups are present, and whether stray dogs pose a comparable public safety risk.

With regard to the Union government, the high court noted that the Supreme Court had imposed an independent obligation on it to implement the directions in institutions under its administrative control. It, accordingly, directed the Centre to file a district-wise inventory of educational institutions, hospitals, colleges, universities, sports complexes, railway stations and other establishments managed by or affiliated with Union ministries and departments in Uttar Pradesh.

On the issue of stray cattle and other animals on highways, the court directed the state government and the NHAI to explain the mechanism evolved for identifying vulnerable stretches of national highways, state highways and expressways, relocating stray animals to shelters, gaushalas or cattle pounds, and ensuring food, water and veterinary care for them.

The court also asked the state to inform whether it could examine the management of stray dogs in public parks, children’s parks, gardens, playgrounds and other recreational spaces under existing municipal and state laws. The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 13.