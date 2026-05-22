Allahabad High Court slams UP gun culture, asks details on arms licenses of Brij Bhushan Singh, other politicians

The Allahabad High Court noted that the DMs and the police heads across all 75 districts have failed to adhere to government orders and the Arms Act, 1959. (File Photo)

The Allahabad High Court recently observed that a society in which armed individuals assert dominance through visible force and threats does not become freer or more peaceful; rather, it erodes public trust, weakens the sense of safety, and disturbs civic peace.

While hearing a plea on the audit of firearms in the state, Justice Vinod Diwakar said, “Local police authorities have failed to furnish details of certain influential individuals wielding substantial social and political influence, and that relevant particulars concerning such persons have been concealed. The list included influential persons, such as Brij Bhushan Singh, Raghuraj Pratap Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Upendra Singh Guddu, and others.”