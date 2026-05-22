Allahabad High Court slams UP gun culture, asks details on arms licenses of Brij Bhushan Singh, other politicians
Observing that public display of weapons often disrupts social harmony and generates fear and insecurity among ordinary people, the Allahabad High Court noted that the 10,08,953 arms licences have been granted as on date.
The Allahabad High Court recently observed that a society in which armed individuals assert dominance through visible force and threats does not become freer or more peaceful; rather, it erodes public trust, weakens the sense of safety, and disturbs civic peace.
While hearing a plea on the audit of firearms in the state, Justice Vinod Diwakar said, “Local police authorities have failed to furnish details of certain influential individuals wielding substantial social and political influence, and that relevant particulars concerning such persons have been concealed. The list included influential persons, such as Brij Bhushan Singh, Raghuraj Pratap Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Upendra Singh Guddu, and others.”
The court noted that the DMs and the police heads across all 75 districts have failed to adhere to government orders and the Arms Act, 1959.
Justice Vinod Diwakar said that the public display of weapons disrupts social harmony and generates fear and insecurity among ordinary people.
The court was acting on a plea filed by Jai Shankar against the State of Uttar Pradesh and others.
The order added that it is the prima facie view of this Court that the public display of weapons may create an illusion of dominance, strength, and protection, but it often disrupts social harmony and generates fear and insecurity among ordinary people.
The Joint Secretary (Home) has filed the affidavit on May 20, complying with the order of May 11 of the court regarding the information on firearms in the state.
Justice Diwakar remarked that the affidavit is self-explanatory and reveals that the
District Magistrates and also the Commissioners of Police/Senior Superintendents of Police of all 75 districts have not been adhering to the Government Orders issued from time to time.
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It noted that the statutory provisions and rules are not being followed in their true letter and spirit by the concerned officers.
Court’s findings
The affidavit dated May 20 is self-explanatory and reveals that the District Magistrates and also the Commissioners of Police/Senior Superintendents of Police of all 75 districts have not been adhering to the Government Orders issued from time to time.
The provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, and the Rules framed thereunder are also not being followed in their true letter and spirit by the concerned officers.
order dated March 23, this Court had specifically indicated the requirements to be complied with by the District Magistrates and the SSPs while dealing with applications for grant, renewal, and transfer of arms licences.
The earlier affidavit filed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) discloses that, as on date, 10,08,953 arms licences have been granted.
It further indicates that 23,407 applications under different categories are pending consideration; 1,738 appeals against orders passed by the District Magistrates are pending before the Commissioners; 20,960 families possess more than one arms licence; and in 6,062 cases, licences have been granted to persons having a criminal history involving two or more criminal cases.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More