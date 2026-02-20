‘Act or pay compensation’: Allahabad High Court’s stern warning to UP govt over failure to curb ‘Chinese manjha’ use

The Allahabad High Court has clarified earlier that it does not seek to ban kite flying as a sport, but is only concerned with the use of hazardous materials. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court has pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for its continuing failure to curb the manufacture, sale and use of deadly synthetic kite strings, popularly known as “Chinese manjha”, observing that authorities seem to act only after deaths and serious injuries make headlines.

A bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in 2018 by petitioner-in-person Moti Lal Yadav, along with a connected PIL filed by Rajjan Khan, and said that if the menace continues, the court may be compelled to direct the state to pay compensation to victims.