‘Act or pay compensation’: Allahabad High Court’s stern warning to UP govt over failure to curb ‘Chinese manjha’ use

It appears that UP government functionaries wake up and take action only when injuries or deaths due to the use of Chinese manjha make headlines, the Allahabad High Court observed.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 10:32 AM IST
kite flying chinese manjha allahabad high courtThe Allahabad High Court has clarified earlier that it does not seek to ban kite flying as a sport, but is only concerned with the use of hazardous materials. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court has pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for its continuing failure to curb the manufacture, sale and use of deadly synthetic kite strings, popularly known as “Chinese manjha”, observing that authorities seem to act only after deaths and serious injuries make headlines.

A bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in 2018 by petitioner-in-person Moti Lal Yadav, along with a connected PIL filed by Rajjan Khan, and said that if the menace continues, the court may be compelled to direct the state to pay compensation to victims.

Justices-Rajan-Roy-and-Abdhesh-Kumar-Chaudhary-allahabad-high-court Justices Rajan Roy and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary heard the PIL on February 11.

“If such sale and use of so-called Chinese manjha continues, then, we may be compelled to consider ordering payment of compensation by the State to victims, in addition to the cost of treatment etc,” the court said on February 11.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 11, 2026.

Also Read | Chinese woman gets bail in Rs 88 lakh tax evasion case; why CGST dept called her ‘habitual offender’

Action only after deaths

  • It appears that only when such injuries/deaths take place due to the use of such manjha and these incidents hog the headlines in newspapers that state functionaries wake up and start taking some action, the court observed.
  • A permanent mechanism involving a regular and continuous exercise for the prevention of manufacture, sale and the use of such manjha is required to be put in place.
  • This must be done with suitable and effective provisions in law to curb the said practice and to make those indulging in such practices liable for their actions.
  • Let the state authorities file a fresh counter-affidavit in the matter, keeping in mind the aforesaid.
  • The affidavit must contain the measures which they propose to take by making suitable provisions in law, unless already existing, for preventing the manufacture, sale and use of such manjha.
  • The affidavit must also have details for making such persons, who violate the law, accountable and liable.
  • The accountability aspect should not only be with regard to those indulging in the manufacture, sale and use of manjha, but also with respect to those who fail to discharge their duty of preventing the same.
  • A proper mechanism should be put in place.
  • In the case of Anurag Mishra (another PIL), it was directed that effective steps for spreading awareness among the general public about the fallout of the use of such manjha, especially parents of juveniles, should be undertaken so that there may be a general consensus in society against the manufacture, sale, purchase and use of such manjha.
Also Read | ‘Born into bodies not aligned with identity’: Allahabad High Court slams passport office for violating Transgender Rights Act

Recurring public safety concern

  • Synthetic manjha, typically made of nylon or metallic yarn and coated with crushed glass or metal dust, is known for its razor-sharp edge.
  • While it gives kite flyers a competitive advantage, it has repeatedly caused grievous neck injuries to motorcyclists and pedestrians, besides posing serious risks to birds.
  • The high court has clarified in earlier judgments that it does not seek to ban kite flying as a sport.
  • The issue, it has consistently maintained, is the use of hazardous materials that endanger human life and wildlife.

PIL filed in 2018

  • The lead petition was filed in 2018, nearly eight years ago, seeking a ban on the import of “Chinese manjha” and other injurious products.
  • The PIL also sought a strict prohibition on its sale and use across Uttar Pradesh.
  • It urged the court to direct the state to issue enforceable and punitive orders to prevent its circulation.
  • Over the years, the state has repeatedly placed on record a series of government orders, dating back to 2016, 2017 and 2018, issued under various statutory provisions, including powers under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.
  • On September 3, 2024, the high court had specifically asked the departments of home and environment to explain the mechanism in place to implement these orders and to produce action-taken reports from districts.
  • A counter-affidavit was subsequently filed in January 2025 detailing district-level actions.
  • Yet, as the court noted this week, the ground reality appears unchanged.
Also Read | Victim was a consenting partner: Why Allahabad HC quashed rape charges against UP PCS officer

10 incidents of injuries, deaths in February

  • During the hearing, petitioner Moti Lal Yadav placed before the court several newspaper reports from February 2026 documenting as many as 10 injuries and fatalities allegedly caused by razor-sharp synthetic manjha.
  • These included incidents where two-wheeler riders suffered deep neck cuts and cases where the string proved fatal.
  • The court recorded that similar tragedies have been repeatedly reported in past years.

Government orders won’t suffice

  • Chief standing counsel Shailendra Kumar Singh informed the court that the term “Chinese manjha” is a misnomer and creates the impression that the string is necessarily imported from China.
  • He clarified that the expression is commonly used to refer to synthetic, nylon or lead-coated manjha, which may also be manufactured domestically.
  • He further submitted that fresh government orders were issued on February 9 and 10, 2026, to effectively curb the use of such strings.
  • The court said that repeated circulars and prohibitory notifications mean little if they are not backed by sustained ground-level enforcement.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’
In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’
Toxic Movie Teaser Launch
Toxic Teaser: Yash-starrer goes all out with violent, gory visuals; fans reminded of KGF
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’
In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’
Trump Gaza board meeting, donald trump, donald trump Gaza board meeting, shehbaz sharif, Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India attends Trump’s Gaza board meeting as observer
Toxic Movie Teaser Launch
Toxic Teaser: Yash-starrer goes all out with violent, gory visuals; fans reminded of KGF
Anubhav Sinha directs Taapsee Pannu on the sets of Assi.
Anubhav Sinha says he'd 'fight tooth and nail' to not announce Assi box office 'no matter how good or bad'
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Bennett
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Altman and Amodei did not hold hands
Airline tag
Why you should tear your baggage tag 'vertically' after a flight
Adaption Labs
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Advertisement
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Fabiano Caruana and the burden of being second best
Fabiano Caruana is the third highest rated player in the history of chess. (PHOTO: Freestyle Chess/Lennart Ootes)
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
Why you should tear your baggage tag 'vertically' after a flight
Airline tag
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Avalanche in Switzerland
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement