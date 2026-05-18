Rehabilitation of acid attack survivors not just about ‘fixed payment’: Allahabad High Court summons top UP officials

The court said the state is obliged to ensure adequate restorative support to acid attack survivors so that they can live with dignity guaranteed under the Constitution. (AI-generated image)

Allahabad High Court news: Expressing concern over the Uttar Pradesh government’s failure to put in place a comprehensive rehabilitation framework for acid attack survivors, the Allahabad High Court has summoned the principal secretaries of the state’s home and women and child welfare departments.

A bench of Justices Saral Srivastava and Garima Prashad, while hearing a plea filed by an acid attack survivor seeking rehabilitation support, noted that despite the lapse of almost nine years from the date of the incident, nothing substantial was presented before the court to demonstrate rehabilitative effort.

“The petitioner, who was merely 24 years of age at the time of the incident, has been paid only Rs 6 lakhs in aggregate over the last several years. Except for such payment, nothing substantial has been brought on record to demonstrate any meaningful rehabilitative effort undertaken by the State despite the lapse of almost nine years from the date of the incident,” the court noted in its order dated May 14.