Rehabilitation of acid attack survivors not just about ‘fixed payment’: Allahabad High Court summons top UP officials
The state’s obligation includes providing medical support, reconstructive treatment, psychological counselling, employment support, etc, that enable acid attack survivors to live with dignity, the Allahabad High Court ruled.
Allahabad High Court news: Expressing concern over the Uttar Pradesh government’s failure to put in place a comprehensive rehabilitation framework for acid attack survivors, the Allahabad High Court has summoned the principal secretaries of the state’s home and women and child welfare departments.
A bench of Justices Saral Srivastava and Garima Prashad, while hearing a plea filed by an acid attack survivor seeking rehabilitation support, noted that despite the lapse of almost nine years from the date of the incident, nothing substantial was presented before the court to demonstrate rehabilitative effort.
“The petitioner, who was merely 24 years of age at the time of the incident, has been paid only Rs 6 lakhs in aggregate over the last several years. Except for such payment, nothing substantial has been brought on record to demonstrate any meaningful rehabilitative effort undertaken by the State despite the lapse of almost nine years from the date of the incident,” the court noted in its order dated May 14.
The Allahabad High Court found that the documents placed before it merely indicated broad discussions between departments without disclosing any identifiable policy structure, proposed measures, timelines, rehabilitation mechanism, or financial framework intended for acid attack survivors.
It remarked that the approach reflected in the affidavit and deliberations lacked the degree of seriousness that the issue demanded.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the affidavits filed by the state authorities, the Allahabad High Court bench remarked that acid attack survivors face irreversible physical, psychological, social and economic consequences throughout their lives.
The issue cannot be treated merely as one of “ex-gratia payment of a fixed amount under an existing compensation scheme”, it noted.
The court added that the state obligation extends far beyond the disbursement of meagre compensation amount and necessarily includes rehabilitation, medical support, reconstructive treatment, psychological counselling, educational assistance, employment support and measures enabling such survivors to reintegrate into society with dignity.
The court cannot ignore that acid attack survivors are often deprived not just of physical well-being, but also of prospects of livelihood, social acceptance, marriage, emotional security and dignified social participation, the Allahabad High Court bench remarked.
Referring to the Supreme Court’s judgment in Parivartan Kendra v Union of India, the court noted that compensation in acid attack cases cannot be confined to immediate physical injuries alone and must account for lifelong suffering, continuing medical expenses and loss of dignity.
The Supreme Court’s observations were made years ago, yet the affidavit filed before us does not indicate any “substantial policy response” undertaken by the state government, the court said.
The Allahabad High Court also underlined that maintenance of law and order and protection of bodily integrity are constitutional obligations of the state and that the state’s responsibility does not end with prosecuting offenders alone.
It added that the state is obliged to ensure meaningful rehabilitation and adequate restorative support so that victims of such crimes can live with dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.
‘Concrete policy framework’
The court observed that the matter requires direct deliberation with the senior-most authorities of the concerned departments so that the impediments, if any, in the formulation of an effective policy may be identified and appropriate measures may be evolved without any further delay.
Finding the material placed before it to be inadequate, the Allahabad High Court directed both senior officials to personally appear before it on May 25, 2026, with complete instructions indicating:
(i) the concrete policy framework proposed by the state for compensation, rehabilitation and long-term support of acid attack survivors;
(ii) the mechanism proposed for medical treatment, reconstructive surgeries, counselling, education and employment assistance;
(iii) the manner in which compensation amounts are proposed to be rationalised, keeping in view the nature and extent of injuries and lifelong consequences suffered by victims.
On the previous date of hearing, the Allahabad High Court had expressed strong displeasure over the state government’s handling of rehabilitation measures for the acid attack survivor, observing that authorities were treating such a serious issue ‘lightly and casually’.
“We are surprised to see that the state authorities are taking so lightly and casually the acid attack matters where survivor has to face lifelong hardship and future prospect of such survivor has diminished in all walks of life,” the court had said on April 16.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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