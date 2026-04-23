‘Acid attack survivors face lifelong hardship’: Allahabad High Court slams UP for not rehabilitating woman after 9 years

The acid attack survivor received a compensation of Rs 6 lakh, which the Allahabad High Court termed a ‘meagre amount’, considering the impact on her future prospects. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently expressed strong displeasure over the Uttar Pradesh government’s handling of rehabilitation measures for an acid attack survivor, observing that authorities were treating such a serious issue ‘lightly and casually’.

A division bench of Justices Saral Srivastava and Garima Prashad made the observation while hearing a petition filed by an acid attack survivor who alleged that despite making a representation in July 2025 seeking rehabilitation measures, no decision had been taken.

“We are surprised to see that the state authorities are taking so lightly and casually the acid attack matters where survivor has to face lifelong hardship and future prospect of such survivor has diminished in all walks of life,” the Allahabad High Court said in its order dated April 16.