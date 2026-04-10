Allahabad High Court steps in to save man whose 33-year service was terminated at fag end of his career

The Allahabad High Court recently stepped in to protect a state employee whose services were terminated at the fag end of his career after over 33 years of continuous service, holding that the state cannot deny regularisation after availing his services for decades.

A bench of Justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Swarupama Chaturvedi allowed an appeal filed by the man, setting aside the order of the single judge which had upheld the discontinuation of his services and directed the state to regularise his services.

“The respondents cannot be permitted to take services and exploit the young age of the employees for more than three decades while ignoring his legitimate expectation and discontinue his services without any reasonable and speaking order near his age of superannuation,” the bench said.