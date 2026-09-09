‘Killing the messenger’: Allahabad High Court stays FIR against journalist who exposed school’s plight

Observing that the state action appeared to be retaliatory action amounting to “killing the messenger”, the Allahabad High Court has stayed an FIR against a journalist for reporting the alleged poor infrastructure and unhygienic conditions at a government school in Lucknow.

A bench of Justices Abdul Moin and Pramod Kumar Srivastava said that instead of treating the journalist’s report as an opportunity to address shortcomings in the school, the authorities appeared to have made it “an ego issue” and lodged an FIR against him.

“When the controversy in the instant case is seen viz-a-viz the act done by the petitioner of reporting about the shortcomings of the school it is prima facie apparent that the First Information Report is retaliatory action to the shortcomings being exposed by the petitioner, a journalist and thus tantamounts to ‘killing the messenger’ which clearly is not countenanced in the eyes of law,” the order passed on September 8 stated.