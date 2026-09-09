‘Killing the messenger’: Allahabad High Court stays FIR against journalist who exposed school’s plight

The Allahabad High Court stayed the FIR and directed no action should be taken against journalist Amit Yadav.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 9, 2026 08:21 PM IST
Allahabad High CourtAllahabad High Court granted relief to the journalist. (File image)
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Observing that the state action appeared to be retaliatory action amounting to “killing the messenger”, the Allahabad High Court has stayed an FIR against a journalist for reporting the alleged poor infrastructure and unhygienic conditions at a government school in Lucknow.

A bench of Justices Abdul Moin and Pramod Kumar Srivastava said that instead of treating the journalist’s report as an opportunity to address shortcomings in the school, the authorities appeared to have made it “an ego issue” and lodged an FIR against him.

“When the controversy in the instant case is seen viz-a-viz the act done by the petitioner of reporting about the shortcomings of the school it is prima facie apparent that the First Information Report is retaliatory action to the shortcomings being exposed by the petitioner, a journalist and thus tantamounts to ‘killing the messenger’ which clearly is not countenanced in the eyes of law,” the order passed on September 8 stated.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the journalist Amit Yadav challenging an FIR registered on August 24 at Gosaiganj police station in Lucknow under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the petition, Yadav had visited Purva Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Begriya Mau, Gosaiganj, on August 20 in his capacity as a reporter. He alleged that the school was in a poor condition, with shabby toilets, no drinking water and other deficiencies. He had also interviewed certain teachers.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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