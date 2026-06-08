15 years after attack, Allahabad High Court slams ‘wholly insufficient’ Rs 1,000 pension for acid attack survivor

The Allahabad High Court recently expressed strong displeasure over the state government’s inability to put in place a rehabilitation policy for acid attack survivors, questioning how such a sensitive and grave issue affecting basic human dignity did not receive the urgent attention it deserves at the highest administrative level.

A bench of Justices Saral Srivastava and Garima Prashad was hearing a plea filed by an acid attack survivor seeking enhanced compensation and rehabilitation support.

The court lamented that the petitioner suffered the acid attack in 2011 and, despite the passage of nearly 15 years, no meaningful framework for her economic rehabilitation, livelihood support or financial security was produced before it.

“The obligation of the State must extend towards ensuring recurring monetary assistance, employment opportunities, social security measures and meaningful economic rehabilitation enabling such survivors to live with dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the court noted in its order dated May 25.

Court seeks ‘concrete policy’

On the previous date of hearing, the court had directed two senior officials of the state government to personally appear before it with complete instructions indicating:

The concrete policy framework proposed by the state for compensation, rehabilitation and long-term support of acid attack survivors;

The mechanism proposed for medical treatment, reconstructive surgeries, counselling, education and employment assistance;

The manner in which compensation amounts are proposed to be rationalised, keeping in view the nature and extent of injuries and lifelong consequences suffered by victims.

On May 25, when the officials submitted their response, the court was unsatisfied with their submissions.

“Perusal of aforesaid affidavits reveal that the question framed by this Court in its earlier order dated 14.05.2026, quoted above, have not been dealt with in either of the affidavits,” the court said.

‘No effective policy implementation’

The court remarked that despite repeated judicial intervention and despite authoritative pronouncements of the Supreme Court in Parivartan Kendra v. Union of India, and Laxmi v. Union of India, the state government had not evolved any comprehensive and structured mechanism for rehabilitation of acid attack survivors.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court had, as far back as in the year 2016, recognised that compensation of Rs.3 lakhs was grossly inadequate in cases of acid attack and consequently awarded compensation of Rs.10 lakhs to the victim keeping in view the lifelong consequences of such attacks, trauma, social stigma and permanent deprivation suffered by the survivor,” the high court noted.

It further added that despite passing of 10 years since the Supreme Court judgment the affidavits placed before the court did not disclose any effective policy implementation undertaken by the state.

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The court noted that a victim who has permanently suffered disfigurement and social exclusion cannot be expected to sustain herself merely on one-time compensation paid years ago.

It held that the responsibility of the state cannot be confined merely to payment of a token amount under a victim compensation scheme.

The court found that the petitioner was receiving pension of merely Rs 1,000 per month, which according to the bench was wholly insufficient even for basic sustenance, much less for continued rehabilitation and dignified survival.

The court adjourned the matter for hearing after the additional advocate general had sought time to enable the state government to take an appropriate decision and place a concrete policy framework before the court.

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Previous hearings

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court found that the documents placed before it merely indicated broad discussions between departments without disclosing any identifiable policy structure, proposed measures, timelines, rehabilitation mechanism, or financial framework intended for acid attack survivors.

It remarked that the approach reflected in the affidavit and deliberations lacked the degree of seriousness that the issue demanded. Expressing dissatisfaction with the affidavits filed by the state authorities, the Allahabad High Court bench remarked that acid attack survivors face irreversible physical, psychological, social and economic consequences throughout their lives.

“The issue cannot be treated merely as one of “ex-gratia payment of a fixed amount under an existing compensation scheme”, it noted.

The court added that the state obligation extends far beyond the disbursement of meagre compensation amount and necessarily includes rehabilitation, medical support, reconstructive treatment, psychological counselling, educational assistance, employment support and measures enabling such survivors to reintegrate into society with dignity.