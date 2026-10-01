Allahabad High Court slams police ‘pressure tactics’, awards Rs 40,000 for illegal detention

The Allahabad High Court noted that the man had no involvement in the alleged offence but was kept at the police station to pressure the accused to surrender. (AI-generated image)

In a strong rebuke of police “pressure tactics”, the Allahabad High Court has awarded Rs 40,000 in compensation to a man illegally detained for four days while authorities sought to force his brother, who is a suspect in an attempt to murder case and riling rioting case, to surrender. Highlighting that law enforcement cannot hold an innocent family member hostage to compel an accused person to turn themselves in, the court condemned the unlawful detention as a clear abuse of power.

Justice Atul Sreedharan and Divesh Chandra Samant, expressing their displeasure over the conduct of the police officials concerned, directed that the court’s displeasure be recorded in their service records and said on September 9, “The police cannot resort to pressure tactics to compel the actual offender to surrender before it by unlawfully detaining an innocent member of his family who has no connection with the alleged offence.”