‘Greatest of tragedies’: Allahabad High Court raps police over ‘inertia’ in tracing missing persons

If a person has gone missing, the police not only have the duty to trace him out, but they are also quite capable of doing so, the Allahabad High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court missing person case: The Allahabad High Court recently pulled up the police for its failure to trace a missing person, observing that there was a tendency among some police officers to show “inertia” or “resistance” in tracing missing persons, which has been responsible for the greatest of tragedies.

A bench of Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena made the remarks while hearing a plea concerning compliance with its earlier directions requiring the police to locate missing persons.

Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena said the police can’t say that a missing person is untraceable, unless they have evidence that he is dead or has left the country. Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena said the police can’t say that a missing person is untraceable, unless they have evidence that he is dead or has left the country.

“The moment some person goes missing, the Police develop a kind of not just inertia, but also resistance to the idea of tracing out the missing man. This tendency of many a police officer, though not all, has been responsible for the greatest of tragedies, where human life, in singular number, which too is invaluable, and also in large numbers has/have been lost,” the Allahabad High Court said in its order dated March 25.