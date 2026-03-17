Allahabad High Court rebukes POCSO judge for omitting survivor’s statement details: ‘Left to discretion of typist’

Allahabad High Court news: Emphasising that trial courts must exhibit heightened sensitivity in cases involving child victims, the Allahabad High Court has admitted a criminal plea against an acquittal and sharply criticised a trial judge who blamed excess work for failing to record a victim’s testimonial capacity.
A division bench of Justices Salil Kumar Rai and Ajay Kumar-II was hearing a man’s plea against the trial court’s acquittal order in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Justices Salil Kumar Rai and Ajay Kumar-II were hearing a plea against the trial court’s acquittal order. (Image enhanced using AI)
“We are not able to appreciate that the trial Court signed the judgment without even looking into all the contents of the judgment and left it to the discretion of the reader/typist,” the Allahabad High Court said on February 26.
The court added that we also take note of the fact that the case was under the POCSO Act and the trial court was expected to be more sensitive on the issue.
The court noticed that there was nothing in the judgment of the trial court to show that it had satisfied itself regarding the capacity of the victim to understand things/events and could distinguish between right and wrong, to honestly and correctly answer the questions put to her.
There is nothing in the judgment of the trial court to show that any certificate to that effect was issued by the trial court.
In the circumstances, an explanation was called from the concerned judge who conducted the trial in the case and delivered the judgment.
The additional district judge/special judge (POCSO Act), Sambhal, has stated that the trial court had examined the victim regarding her ability to distinguish between right and wrong and to answer the questions honestly and correctly.
But due to excess work, the said fact could not be referred to in the judgment of the trial court.
It has been stated in the explanation that the statement of the witnesses has been typed on his dictation by the reader of the court, but the reader, without any wilful conduct, omitted to record the certificate as required. The explanation does not satisfy us.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
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Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More