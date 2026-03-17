Allahabad High Court rebukes POCSO judge for omitting survivor’s statement details: ‘Left to discretion of typist’

There was nothing in the trial court’s judgment to show it was satisfied with the survivor’s capacity to distinguish between right and wrong, the Allahabad High Court said. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: Emphasising that trial courts must exhibit heightened sensitivity in cases involving child victims, the Allahabad High Court has admitted a criminal plea against an acquittal and sharply criticised a trial judge who blamed excess work for failing to record a victim’s testimonial capacity.

A division bench of Justices Salil Kumar Rai and Ajay Kumar-II was hearing a man’s plea against the trial court’s acquittal order in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Justices Salil Kumar Rai and Ajay Kumar-II were hearing a plea against the trial court’s acquittal order. (Image enhanced using AI) Justices Salil Kumar Rai and Ajay Kumar-II were hearing a plea against the trial court’s acquittal order. (Image enhanced using AI)

“We are not able to appreciate that the trial Court signed the judgment without even looking into all the contents of the judgment and left it to the discretion of the reader/typist,” the Allahabad High Court said on February 26.