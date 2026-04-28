‘Such law does not exist’: Allahabad High Court sets aside divorce decree after judge cites fictitious Act

According to the Allahabad High Court, the most unfortunate part of the judgment was that the family court held that the wife's case was liable to be allowed in part. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently set aside a divorce decree granted by a family court after finding that the trial judge based the ruling on a non-existent law, the ‘Muslim Women Marriage Dissolution Act, 1986’.

A bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Vivek Saran allowed the appeal filed by a man against the order of the principal judge, Family Court, Banda, which had granted divorce to his wife under the aforesaid inexistent law.

Justices Atul Sreedharan and Vivek Saran remarked that the family court was rather casual in its judgment. Justices Atul Sreedharan and Vivek Saran remarked that the family court was rather casual in its judgment.

“The learned Trial Court records that the decision has been passed under the Muslim Women Marriage Dissolution Act, 1986. Such a law does not exist in any statute,” the Allahabad High Court bench observed in its order dated April 1.