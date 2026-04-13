Else she will pass more ‘perverse orders’: Allahabad High Court restores civil suit, orders training for judge

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently slammed a trial judge for an order that had rejected a civil suit challenging an alleged forged Will on the ground that the suit was barred by limitation, and directed the judicial officer to receive training to refresh her understanding of the law.
Calling the order perverse, Justice Sandeep Jain directed that the judicial officer obtain training at the judicial institute in Lucknow to upgrade her knowledge.
Justice Sandeep Jain observed that rejection of the plaint on the ground of limitation, without permitting the parties to lead evidence, is legally unsustainable.
“It is appropriate that she be imparted further training at the Judicial Training and Research Institute, Lucknow for upgrading her knowledge and understanding of the laws, otherwise she will continue passing such perverse orders, burdening the High Court with more appeals,” the Allahabad High Court said in its order dated March 25.
The case arose from a family property dispute between siblings over two properties allegedly purchased by their parents. The plaintiff sought a declaration that a Will dated August 17, 1998, purportedly executed by his late father, was forged and void, and also sought recognition of a family settlement allegedly arrived at in 2003 and recorded in 2006.
The trial court had allowed the defendant’s application under Order VII Rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) and rejected the complaint, holding that the suit filed in 2020 was barred by limitation as the plaintiff was allegedly aware of the Will as early as 1998.
The Allahabad High Court observed that rejection of the plaint on the ground of limitation without permitting the parties to lead evidence is legally unsustainable.
The plea regarding the date on which the plaintiffs gained knowledge of the essential facts is crucial for deciding the question of whether the suit is barred by limitation or not.
It becomes a triable issue, and hence the suit cannot be thrown out at the threshold, unless the plaint averments themselves disclose beyond doubt that the relief claimed was barred by limitation.
The trial court has relied upon the application under Order VII Rule 11 CPC and the documents submitted by the defendant in the suit for rejecting the plaintiff’s suit under Order VII Rule 11 CPC, which is erroneous and legally unsustainable.
It is apparent that the relief claimed by the plaintiff was not barred by limitation.
The trial court erred in rejecting the matter on the erroneous presumption that the plaintiff had accepted that he was aware of the alleged Will since 1998, when in fact, there was no admission of the same by the plaintiff.
It is apparent that the trial court has passed a perverse order, without application of mind, without going through the relevant case law, in total ignorance of law, which is legally unsustainable and is liable to be set aside.
The Allahabad High Court, therefore, allowed the appeal, set aside the trial court’s order, and restored the suit for adjudication on merits. It directed the trial court to decide the suit within six months.
It further directed the registrar general of the high court to send a copy of the order to the concerned judicial officer for future guidance.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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