Else she will pass more ‘perverse orders’: Allahabad High Court restores civil suit, orders training for judge

It is apparent that the trial court has passed a perverse order, without application of mind, without going through the relevant case law, the Allahabad High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently slammed a trial judge for an order that had rejected a civil suit challenging an alleged forged Will on the ground that the suit was barred by limitation, and directed the judicial officer to receive training to refresh her understanding of the law.

Calling the order perverse, Justice Sandeep Jain directed that the judicial officer obtain training at the judicial institute in Lucknow to upgrade her knowledge.

Justice Sandeep Jain observed that rejection of the plaint on the ground of limitation, without permitting the parties to lead evidence, is legally unsustainable. Justice Sandeep Jain observed that rejection of the plaint on the ground of limitation, without permitting the parties to lead evidence, is legally unsustainable.

“It is appropriate that she be imparted further training at the Judicial Training and Research Institute, Lucknow for upgrading her knowledge and understanding of the laws, otherwise she will continue passing such perverse orders, burdening the High Court with more appeals,” the Allahabad High Court said in its order dated March 25.