Allahabad High Court seeks reply on petition of journalist Satyam Verma

Verma has challenged his preventive detention under the National Security Act, 1980 (NSA) for his alleged participation in the workers' protest in Noida in April this year.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Union of India, the state of Uttar Pradesh and the Noida district magistrate in a Habeas Corpus petition filed by journalist Satyam Verma.

Verma has challenged his preventive detention under the National Security Act, 1980 (NSA) for his alleged participation in the workers’ protest in Noida in April this year.

A division bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev sought the replies of the respondents and posted the matter for October 7 for the next hearing.

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The petition seeks quashing of the detention order and consequential orders as well as a direction for Verma’s immediate release and compensation for his alleged illegal detention.